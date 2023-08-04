How To Get Armor In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers players 18 different armor sets, and four pieces of equipment are needed to complete a set. These four pieces of equipment are Leg Armor, Gloves Armor, Head Armor, and Body Armor. These 18 different sets of armor can be unlocked at different locations and with different resources. If you are searching for a way to get an armor of your choice in Remnant 2, let us help you find it.

How to unlock new armor sets in Remnant 2

Many armor sets can be unlocked by some specific Archetype’s starting equipment, and some of them can be unlocked by purchasing them from Whispers, the armor vendor, in Ward 13.

Additionally, a few of them are unlocked when you buy Remnant 2 Ultimate Editions or Delux. This article will guide you on how you can unlock each of the armor set in Remnant 2.

Dendroid Armor set

You have to reach into a secret passage at the location of Ashen Wasteland in Root Earth to unlock Dendroid Armor set.

Elder Armor set

The Elder armor set can be unlocked by buying Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition or Deluxe.

Realmwalker Armor set

The Realmwalker armor set is unlocked as part of the Explorer archetype’s equipment you get in the beginning.

Space Worker Armor set

This armor set can be unlocked by opening the Void Vessel Facility, which can be found in N’Erud. To open it, you need a key named Stasis Pod Glyph.

Academic’s Armor set

The Academic’s Armor set is unlocked by completing the Monster in the Drain event on Losomn. You have to walk past the sewer grates in Morrow Parish or Ironborough until you get dragged in by a Manticora. This is quite similar to Manticora from the Drain event which can reward you the Alchemist archetype engram.

Field Medic Armor set

Unlocked as Medic Archetype’s equipment you get at the beginning or another way of getting it from Whispers in Ward 13.

High Noon Armor set

Unlocked as Gunslinger Archetype’s equipment you get at the beginning.

Nightstalker Armor set

Unlocked as Hunter Archetype’s equipment you get at the beginning or another way of getting it from Whispers in Ward 13.

Red Widow Armor set

Once you finished the Consort’s Puzzle, you need to go into the secret passage in The Lament located in Yaesha.

Survivor Armor set

This is the first armor set that is unlocked by any new character.

Trainer Armor set

Unlocked as Handler Archetype’s equipment you get at the beginning or another way of getting it from Whispers in Ward 13.

Bruiser Armor set

Unlocked as Challenger Archetype’s equipment you get at the beginning or another way of getting it from Whispers in Ward 13.

Fae Royal Armor set

The Fae Royal armor set is unlocked by opening one of the doors in Postulant’s Parlor through the match-3 minigame.

Void Armor set

This armor set can be unlocked by buying Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition or Deluxe.

Knotted Armor set

You can craft Knotted Armor set at the location of Yaesha at the Bloodmoon Altar. The crafting cost is 1950 Scrap and 25 Blood Moon Essence.

Radiant Armor set

This armor set can be unlocked by buying Remnant 2 Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Technician Armor set

Unlocked by picking Engineer archetype at the start or finding it on a Dead engineer’s corpse in N’Erud.

Leto Mark II Armor set

In order to unlock this Amor set, you need to do two things. One is that you need to have the Biome Portal Key and another is to complete an environmental puzzle at the location of Labyrinth. This will teleport you to a secret area within Ward 13 where you can get Leto Mark 2 armor and Chicago Typewriter SMG.