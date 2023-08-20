How To Get The Academic’s Armor Set In Remnant 2

The Academic’s Set is a four-piece armor set part of the Medium armor weight class in Remnant 2. It has a unique appearance of blue garbs with gold accents and a rounded top hat with bandages at its base.

This snazzy-looking set offers low stamina costs with higher mobility and decent protection. It can be accessed through the Monster in the Drain Event in the world of Losomn. Here’s how.

The Academic’s armor set location in Remnant 2

To get Academic’s Set armor in Remnant 2, you will need to try your luck in Losomn to trigger the Monster in the Drain random event. The event can take place at multiple sewer sites but depending on the location, the rewards can vary.

If triggered in the Tiller’s Rest or The Great Sewers, it will give access to Academic’s Set with Alchemist Armor or Drakestone Ring while for Ironborough and Morrow Parish, it will drop Mysterious Stone for Alchemist Archetype.

Monster in the Drain Event

Keep your eyes peeled for broken sewer grates to allow a rat creature, Manticora, to drag you in. The event takes place randomly with no prior clue to its occurrence so don’t worry if it doesn’t happen on your first few tries.

You will die and respawn in a pile of bones which the rat creature calls his den where you will have to fight it. This Manticora is not any more powerful than its counterparts but the only caveat to this event is that the lair is a one-way access only which is through the event.

Defeating him will reward you with Alchemist Armor or Drakestone Ring in Remnant 2 but before leaving explore nooks and crannies in the area to find a corpse having the Academic’s Armor Set on his body.

A few things to keep in mind while engaging in the boss fight is that if you die then there is no going back to the lair without triggering the event again. If the fight goes on for too long the boss can leave and return after a short while so remember not to exit in the meantime.

Academic’s Set stats and bonuses

The Academic’s Set in Remnant 2 belongs to the Medium armor weight class meaning that while it penalizes 25% of Stamina with normal dodge speed, it allows easier movement and attack fluidity.

It provides a total of 72 Armor and carries 42 weight with 5 Fire Resistance, 7 Blight Resistance, and 15 Corrosive Resistance.

The medium-weight armor class in Remnant 2 is a jack of all trades where it works with both ranged and close combat builds while particularly not favoring one or the other and Academic’s Set is not an exception.

It is not the strongest set in Remnant 2 but provides strong Corrosive Resistance while making you look like a wizard from some fantasy movie which can be a compelling reason to look for it as well.