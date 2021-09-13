Leaked Redfall Images Show Gameplay, Weapons, Gear

Redfall has suffered a massive leak after being announced by developer Arkane Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks just a few months back.

A number of screenshots from an early build of the game surfaced (via Reddit) on the weekend which provide more of an idea of what Redfall will be offering in terms of gameplay, abilities, and equipment.

Redfall appears to be another hero-based looter-shooter with at least six playable characters (only four have been officially announced) at the time of writing, each featuring unique abilities similar to those found in the Dishonored franchise.

The leaked screenshots furthermore show that each character has three abilities, one of which will be an ultimate ability. They will also be able to carry up to three weapons at a time which vary between five tiers with the highest tier adding perks to weapons such as increased accuracy or damage multipliers.

Redfall takes a lot of influence from the Borderlands games as evident from the leaked screenshots. The game will feature an in-game currency as well as a cooperative mode. The breadcrumbs suggest that Arkane Studios will probably consider adding an in-game store for microtransactions, presumably for cosmetics and not for paid-for weapons.

While there is nothing stopping the public from browsing through the leaked screenshots, it needs to be pointed out that Redfall should not be judged based on one of its work-in-progress builds. Everything from the leaks may (or may not) change over the course of development.

Redfall pits a group of trapped survivors against a legion of vampires. The open world first-person shooter will see Arkane Studios focus on deep world-building and inventive game mechanics in a bid to introduce a different experience compared to Dishonored and Deathloop.

Redfall has been slated for a release on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and PC somewhere in 2022.