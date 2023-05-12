Red Dead Redemption 2 The Smell of the Grease Paint Stranger Mission Guide

The Smell of the Grease Paint is a Stranger Mission in Red Dead Redemption 2. This stranger mission will become available in Chapter 2 of RDR2 when you are camping near Valentine, at Horseshoe Ridge. In this guide, we will show you how to complete The Smell of the Grease Paint stranger mission in RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 The Smell of the Grease Paint

You will need to head to Van Horn Trading Post which will be located towards the eastern part of the map, north of Saint Denis, and south of Annesburg.

This Stranger Mission will consist of a few parts. First, you will need to go to the saloon in Van Horn Trading Post, where you will encounter Miss Marjorie and Bertram.

Bertram loses his temper and chokes the bartender, which is where you will have to stop him by fighting him off, after which Bertram will apologize for his behavior.

Miss Marjorie will tell you about how she is missing a man named Magnifico. You will need to find him for Miss Marjorie.

Finding Magnifico

For this part of the RDR2 stranger mission, head to southern Van Horn, closer to Kamasa River. Once you get here, a cutscene will start, and you will see Magnifico sitting at the campfire, who will then start running away.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Do not use your lasso, instead, you will need to go after him. To do this, follow the three colorful clouds of smoke in the woods.

Eventually, you will get to a clearing where he will start running again. He will disappear and you will need to head to a tree located north-eastwards from the area.

Once you get here, stroll around so that you can find him. Speak to him here and he will disappear again, moving towards the east.

You will have to chase him towards the train tracks which will start another cutscene. Where he will run into the arms of his colleague, and Miss Marjorie will thank you, and this will end the Stranger Mission.

After this, you can go to the Theatre Raleur in Saint Denis, to watch the performance of the troupe. Once you’re done, talk to the vendor to get a letter sent by Miss Marjorie, and a reward of $40 to complete the RDR2 stranger mission.