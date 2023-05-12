Red Dead Redemption 2 Table Games Guide – Tables Locations

There are many games for you to play in RDR2 and they can be used to make money. However, you can also lose money if you do not know what you are doing and that is where our Red Dead Redemption 2 Table Games Guide will be helping you.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Table Games

There are a total of 4 different Table Games that can be played. They are Blackjack, Poker, Five Finger Fillet, and Dominoes.

For the most part, the Table Games work exactly as if they do in the real world. For that reason, these games will come naturally to you if you have ever played them in the real world.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at the basics of all of the games that you are going to be playing. They can be played at various different locations and some of them come up as a part of the story as well.

Poker

Poker can be played at the Saloon of Saint Denis. However, this is the game that can also be played as a part of the story. In fact, it is unmissable as it a part of the main mission known as A Fine Night of Debauchery during Chapter 4.

The game is played exactly as it is in the real world and you can read a ton of guides as to how to play the game including our own.

At the start of the game, you have two mandatory bets known as the small blind and the big blind. After that, the betting rounds begin. You can:

Check – bet 0

Bet – make the initial bet on your round

Call – match the bet made by other players

Raise – increase on a bet that has been made by another player, this begins a new round of bets

Fold – forfeits all your input into the pot and then drop out of the round

All-in – put in all of the money that you have into the pot

You also have the option of having the AI auto-bet for you. There are many different tiers of the cards that can be a part of the final play. They rank as the following from strongest to weakest:

Royal Flush

Straight Flush

Four of a Kind

Full House

Flush

Straight

Three of a Kind

Two Pair

One Pair

High Card

For more information on this game, take a look at our Poker Guide.

Dominoes

Dominoes can be played if you head to a park in the town of Saint Denis. The game is known as “Draw” for the most part and you need to down all of your Dominoes before everyone else.

You begin with seven tiles and they face the player. The player who has the highest double is the one who gets to start by placing that tile face up in the middle of the table.

After that, they extend the selected tiles from their hand with a matching number of pips. If they are unable to do so, they must pick a tile from the boneyard. The player who downs their last tile is the winner.

You can notice the tiles that have been downed to guess which tiles your opponents have. The score is the total pip count of all of the losing Dominoes the players have in their hands. Once you get to 60, you win.

There are also other variants of the game, such as Block that has no boneyard so players are not able to draw any new tiles. There is also the ‘spinner’ variant that has the doubles placed as spinners to the other tiles.

This means that there are four different sides for you to branch out of and the game can go in multiple directions.

All threes and all fives have you earning the points if the edge is a multiple of 3 or 5 depending on the game. The winner of the game takes the total pips of their opponents and the winning score is 90.

For more information, visit our RDR2 Dominoes Guide.

Blackjack

In order to play Blackjack, you can head to a saloon in the town of Rhodes. This is a game that many people will be very familiar with.

You need to get a score as close to 21 without going over and bust. The players are dealt two cards and they have four options.

Hit: Get another card.

Stand: End your turn without taking a card.

Double Down: If you have 2 cards, you can double the value of your bet and get 1 more card.

Split: If your first 2 cards have the same value, you can separate your cards into 2 hands played independently which have a value equal to your first bet.

When the players are done with their turns. The dealer reveals their hidden cards and hits if the score is less than 17. If it is more than 17, the dealer stands. You need to score closer to 21 than the dealer in order to win.

The dealer can also bust, giving you the win. If the score is the same, you will get your chips back and will be able to use them to have another go at the game.

For more information on Blackjack, take a look at our RDR2 Blackjack Guide.

Five Finger Fillet

This game can be found in the town of Strawberry. The game primarily tests your courage and coordination. In the game, all of the players place one of their hands that are outstretched and the palm is down.

After that, a game has been played in many a school, although with pens rather than knives. You probably know what happens next. The player is supposed to stab a knife on the table back and forth between the fingers.

The purpose of the game is to move quickly between all of the fingers and make sure that the player who is juggling does not injure him or herself.

A sequence of buttons is displayed for you on the screen. You need to press the button as soon as it appears and make sure that you do not press the wrong button.

When you have completed one lap, you will have a chance to show off and do a trick if you press the L1 or the LB button.

At the beginning of the game, you are given an opportunity to place a bet. If you win the game, you are able to take the pot.

After that, each game has higher stakes and requires you to be more vigilant. You need to complete a number of laps before your opponent does in five attempts or less. For more information, take a look at our RDR2 Five Finger Fillet Guide.