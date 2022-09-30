Red Dead Redemption 2 Arcadia For Amateurs Stranger Mission Guide

In this guide, we will tell you how to go about the Stranger Mission or sidequest Arcadia for Amateurs in Red Dead Redemption 2. This stranger mission starts near Gang’s first camp at almost the beginning of Red Dead Redemption 2. You will get RDR2 stranger mission Arcadia for Amateurs from Albert Mason, and it will be done in the southeast part of the Strawberry region.

The Arcadia for Amateurs stranger mission has several parts so you will need a few in-game days between each part.

Part I

Albert Mason is located triangulated between Blackwater, Riggs Station, and Strawberry on the Z. He is busy taking pictures of nature and animals in the whole country.

He also wants to take a picture of us and while we are posing his bag gets stolen by a coyote, who now we must catch, obviously!

But you don’t need to use any violence against the furry guy as he will drop it after you chase it for a while. After that, you will return the bag back to Albert to complete the first stage of this stranger mission.

Part II

You will encounter Albert Mason again after some time to the northwest of Wallace Station and this time despite Arthur’s reservations he decides to stay with Albert as he tries to get the attention of a pack of wolves.

The wolves will sniff around the lure that Albert has placed but soon they will come after you and then again you will have to take these wolves out in order to save yourself and Albert.

Part III

In your next encounter with Albert, you will see him photographing wild Horses north of Emerald Ranch. He didn’t ask for their consent probably and the horses are not really into the modeling thing so you will have to get them towards the camera so that Albert can get a clear shot.

Simply follow the horses, staying close by guiding them in Albert’s direction. To make them swiftly move along, you may hit L2 to shout at them.

A pop-up may also appear indicating to fire your weapon upwards, urging the horses to swiftly move forward. Remember to be careful when aiming so you don’t hurt the horses.

Upon completion, you’ll receive a photo of appreciation with wolves. These are the very same wolves that you aided Albert with.

Part IV

During the fourth part of Arcadia for Amateurs, you must travel towards Saint Denis and head north, continuing along until you reach Lagras Swamp where you’ll find Albert Mason attempting to get alligator photographs.

To assist him you must head out towards the route point indicated on the minimap’s left side. Now adjust the boat in line with the alligators to allow him to capture a photograph.

You will grab the attention of the alligator when you get to the northernmost waypoint but he will be scared off by the camera flash. After that, you will get him back to the shore and Albert will again thank you for your help.

Part V

Albert will be present just south of Valentine. He will be trying to photograph some eagles by standing on a ledge. There will be a cutscene that shows he falls off the ledge and you save his life again which helps him make the decision that he shouldn’t risk his life anymore.

This is all there is to know about the Arcadia for Amateurs Stranger mission in RDR2.