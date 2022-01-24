Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies Guide

Ubisoft has introduced a new set of challenges in their recent Rainbow Six title, Rainbow Six Extraction. Here’s everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies.

Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies

Rainbow Six has always been a very strategic game, which is as much about putting your mind into it as it is about reflexes.

However, never in a million years had I imagined that the developers would actually go ahead and name their challenges as studies. Now that you actually think about it, this naming convention sits pretty well with the genre of the game.

When you get your gaming gear ready for a match of Rainbow Six, you can actually tell your parents or your friends you’re getting ready for a “study” session.

Rainbow Six Extraction research studies will send you around New York, San Francisco, and Alaska where you’ll be putting bullets through enemies and gaining XP.

There’re nine sets of study challenges spread across each region, and each set comprises three challenges.

The final region of the game is known as Truth and Consequences, and it comprises 9 sets of studies as well. However, they’re far more challenging than the rest.

Therefore, get your notes in order, and let’s jump right into these Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies.

New York City Research Studies

There are nine Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies that can be completed in New York City, and each of them comprises three challenges.

Intro to Nests

The three challenges in this study are Look Up, Nest Popper, and Nest Removal. In order to complete Look Up, you’ll have to find five nests on the walls and on the ceiling and ping them.

For the second challenge, you’ll have to kill seven nests. And for the last challenge, you’ll be required to kill three dormant nests.

Scouting Ahead

The three challenges in this study include Resource Tagging, Plan Ahead, and Let it Glow.

For the first challenge, you’ll have to find three different supply crates and ping them. The second challenge will require you to open up your chat wheel and do any one command.

For the last challenge in this study, you’ll have to track down three foes on the other end of the wall and make them bioluminescent.

Grunt Management

To complete this study, you’ll be targeting Grunts. Pinging an unalerted grunt will complete the first challenge, that is, Grunt Tagging.

For the next challenge, you’ll have to kill five grunts by shooting at their weak points. This will complete the Aim for the Head challenge.

The last challenge in this study is Base Samples. For this, you’ll either have to kill or assist your teammate in killing fifteen grunts.

Killing Basics

The three challenges in this study are Primary Practice, Secondary Practice, and Warm-Up. For the first challenge, score five kills with your primary weapon.

The same goes for the second challenge, however, this time you’ll be scoring five kills with your secondary weapon.

Lastly, score 15 kills or assists in a single go.

Core Performance

Enough with the killing spree, let’s get to earn some XP. Complete three objectives to complete the Checklist objective.

Gain 11000 XP to complete Intel Target 1 challenge. Lastly, extract from the second Sub-Zone to complete the Exploration challenge.

Getting Sneaky

Who doesn’t like stealth missions? kill three enemies without being spotted to complete the Hush challenge.

While you’re at it, deploy a barricade or a reinforcement to complete the Deploy Cover Challenge.

For the last challenge (Well Prepared), equip your weapon with a suppressor and kill three enemies.

Spiker Studies

Just like you hunted down grunts in the earlier study, you’ll target spikers in this one. There’re three challenges in this study, Smoke ‘Em, Gunned Down, and Exposed.

For the first one, welcome a spiker with smoke. For the second one, kill three spikers before they have a chance to attack you.

For the last challenge, kill two Spikers with a headshot.

Killing Basics 2

Go prone and take down three enemies to complete the Stay Low challenge. Equip your weapon with a muzzle brake and kill three enemies to complete the Customized challenge.

Lastly, kill five enemies through any destructible surface to complete the High Precision challenge.

Performance Check-In

The three challenges for this study are Safety First, All together, and Health Conscious.

The first challenge requires you to complete one objective while you’re in a down-but-not-out state.

The second challenge requires you to complete three objectives and then extract with the entire squad intact.

For the last challenge, complete one objective and then extract. While you’re extracting, you should have 50% or more than 50% of your health remaining.

San Francisco Research Studies

Just like New York City, this region has nine Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies that you can complete. However, they’re considerably less challenging.

Studies in Defusal

Neutralize three breachers or bloaters to complete the Defused challenge. Then, look for another unalerted breacher/bloater and ping it to complete the second challenge, Lookout.

The last challenge in this study is Stop Hitting Yourself. This challenge requires you to take down three enemies with breacher explosions.

Target Practice

For the first challenge in this study, you’ll have to kill 10 enemies using explosives only. This will complete the Boom Specialist challenge.

For the second challenge, Holo It’s Me, equip your weapon with a holographic sight and kill three enemies.

The last challenge in this study is Lethal Challenge 1. To complete this challenge, you’ll have to kill or assist in killing 20 enemies. All of these enemies are needed to be put down in a single incursion.

Mid Performance

This study consists of Stay Healthy, Unlockable, and Intel Target 2 challenges. For the first challenge, you’ll have to complete one objective with 60% or more health remaining.

For the second challenge, you’ll have to extract from the third sub-zone while you’re in a down-but-not-out state.

Lastly, gain 25,000 XP to complete the only remaining challenge in this study.

Caustic Buddies

Begin by killing a sludge without giving it the chance to divide. This will complete the first challenge, Keep it Clean.

The second challenge is Watch Your Step, and it requires you to kill one sludge or assist your teammate in killing one without taking a hit yourself.

You’ll come across quite a lot of sludge that likes to reside on the ceilings. Take them out to complete In The Walls challenge.

Coordination

The three challenges in this study include Lethal Scanner, Dedicated Scanner, and Spore Spotter.

For the first challenge, make five scan kills. For the second challenge, scan 10 foes and do it in a single incursion.

For the last challenge, destroy five Blinding Spores before they attach themselves to anyone.

Shooting Drills

The three challenges in the Shooting Drills study include Calculated Kills, Opportunist, and Lethal Challenge 2.

To complete the first challenge, you’ll have to kill four enemies within four seconds. For the second challenge, you’ll have to kill or assist your teammates in killing five Archaeans while they’re stunned.

The last challenge is the same as Lethal Challenge 1, but this time you’ll have to score 20 kills or assists.

Stealthy Variety

For the first challenge, head to each sub-zone during an incursion, and kill one enemy without being spotted. This shall complete the Get Around challenge.

For the second challenge, No Howls, you’ll have to complete one objective while taking care that no howl is triggered.

The last challenge in this study is Muscle Memory. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll have to kill ten enemies.

Sower Mitigation

The challenges that you need to complete during this study are Sower Vulnerability, Fancy Footing, and Minesweeper.

Killing or assisting in killing one Sower by hitting it in its weak spot will complete the first challenge. Next, kill or assist in killing another Sower without triggering its mines to complete the second challenge.

Lastly, destroy three mines laid down by Sowers without letting them go off.

Performance Check-In

This study is the same as the last study of the previous region. Extract with the entire squad intact after completing three objectives to complete the Full Sweep challenge.

For the next challenge, extract once again after completing three objectives, only this time you should have at least 60% of your health remaining. This will complete the Health Maintenance challenge.

For the last challenge, Intel Target 3, gain 35000 XP.

Alaska Research Studies

This is the second last region in Rainbow Six Extraction, where you’ll be completing nine sets of studies again.

Theatre of Torment

The three challenges in this study include Stun Kill, Interception, and Explosive Reaction. Kill three or assist in killing three Tormentors while they’re stunned to complete the first challenge.

Tormentors love to set off projectiles. Shoot down one of those projectiles to complete the second challenge.

Lastly, give damage to two Tormentors using explosives only to complete the last challenge of the study.

Eye in the Sky

In this study, you’ll be completing Specialized Scanner, Piercing Eye, and Scout Ahead challenges.

Scanning 15 enemies will complete the first challenge, and scoring five kills through any destructible surface will complete the second challenge.

Locate any three Lurkers, Rooters, or Smashers and ping them to complete the last challenge.

Silent Killer

Here we have another stealth study. The three challenges in this study include Silent Streak, Dormant Destruction, and Adept.

For the first challenge, you’ll have to get a five-kill streak while staying undercover. The second challenge will send you destroying 10 dormant nests.

For the last challenge, you’ll have to kill three different kinds of Archaeans in a single incursion without being spotted.

Lurker Busting

In this study, you’ll be completing the Lurker Vulnerability, Specialized Reveal, and Grand Reveal challenges.

Kill one Lurker while hitting it in its weak spot to complete the first challenge. For the second challenge, equip React Tech and uncloak one lurker. You can also do this using any other operator abilities.

For the last challenge, you’ll be required to uncloak any three non-lurker Archaeans.

Adaptability

In this study, you’ll be completing the Trait Adjustment, Health Maintenance, and Intel Target 4 challenges.

For the first challenge, wait for the parasite mutations to become active and then complete one objective.

For the second challenge, complete three objectives while you’re in a down-but-not-out state.

For the last challenge, gain 45,000 XP.

Underhanded

The three challenges in this study include Deadly Accuracy, General Stunner, and Achilles’ Exploit.

For the first challenge, get five weapon point streaks with any firearm. For the second challenge, kill or assist 10 Archaeans that are stunned.

For the last challenge, kill 10 Archaeans by hitting them in their weak spot.

Silent and Deadly

Three challenges in this study are Always Ready, No Howls 2, and Shush. For the first challenge, equip your weapon with a suppressor and take down five Archaeans.

For the second challenge, head to the suz-zone and complete five objectives without triggering any Howls.

For the last challenge, kill ten foes.

Unrooting

The three challenges in this study are Rooter Vulnerability, No Touchy, and Pause. For the first challenge, destroy a rooter by hitting it in its weak spot.

For the second challenge, kill three rooters before giving them the chance to root anyone else.

For the last challenge, stun three rooters.

Performance Check-In

Same as prior check-in studies, complete 2 objectives and extract with 80% health or more to complete the first challenge.

Gain 55,000XP to complete the second challenge, and reach the third sub-zone without reloading your ammo to complete the last challenge of the region.

Truth and Consequences Research Studies

This is the last region in the game, and it will comprise some pretty challenging Rainbow Six Extraction Research Studies.

Sneakssassin

This study comprises the Double Down, All Alone, and In The Smoke challenges.

Killing five Archaeans while staying undercover and not being spotted will complete the first challenge. However, you’ll have to kill them by shooting at their weak spots.

For the second challenge, head to each sub-zone and kill three foes while staying undercover and not being spotted.

Covering five Archaeans in smoke and then taking them down will complete the last challenges of the first study of this region.

Highly Trained

The three challenges in this study are Mass Stunning, Special Abilities, and Boom Specialist 2. Kill 15 Archaeans when they’re stunned while playing in a squad to complete the Mass Stunning challenge.

For the second challenge, locate five enemies that have operator abilities and take them down.

Lastly, taking down 20 enemies with the help of explosives will complete the only remaining challenge.

Smashing

The three challenges in this study are Frontal Assault, Smasher Vulnerability, and Missed Me. It’s usually the best practice to hit the enemies in their weak spot. However, for the first challenge, you’ll have to avoid that and land damage to three smashers to complete it.

Attack the one smasher from the back and kill it to complete the second challenge. Lastly, trick the smasher into charging to complete the last challenge.

All-Seeing

The three challenges that you’ll be competing in this study are Dedicated Scanner 2, Spore Spotter 2, and No Cover.

Locate and scan 15 enemies to complete the first challenge. This has to be done during a single Incursion.

Attack and take down 10 blinding spores without giving them the chance to attack someone else to complete the second challenge.

Find destructible surfaces and kill 10 enemies 10 times through it to complete the last challenge of the study.

Efficiency

The first challenge of this study is Intel Target 6 and it requires you to gain 60,000 XP.

Can’t Touch This is the second challenge of the study and to complete it you’ll have to fulfill one objective without taking any damage.

The last challenge of the study is Resilience. For this, extract from the third sub-zone with 80% or more health remaining.