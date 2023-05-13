Ragnarok Online 2 Ranger Buids Guide – Arrow Vulcan and Falcon Assault



The Ranger class is Ragnarok Online’s essential pure deeps class. Rangers can deal damage on par with Wizards, but are mechanically more demanding. This is the kind of character your raid is built around protecting while you wail away on the dungeon boss.

As such there is really only one way to go with a Ranger, max damage build, however there are two ways to get there; the Arrow Vulcan route, and the Falcon Assault route.

Pros

+Enormous damage potential

+Good utility with traps and escapes

+Possible to Kite foes

Cons

-Not many AoE skills, single-target damage mostly

-Reliant on ping

Ragnarok Online 2 Ranger Arrow Vulcan Build – Skill Tree Build

Impact Arrow (1/5)

Charge Arrow (3/3)

Ankle Snare (1/3)

Charge Arrow Mastery (3/3)

Acrobatic (1/3)

Double Strafing (5/5)

Owl’s Eye (3/3)

Multi Shot (1/3)

Improve Concentration (5/5)

True Sight (1/5)

Ranger Mastery (1/5)

Sharpshooting (2/3)

Arrow Shower (1/3)

Poison Arrow (5/5)

Fear Breeze (5/5)

Wind Walk (5/5)

Arrow Vulcan (5/5)

Here is a visual representation of the finished skill tree.

Ragnarok Online 2 Ranger Falcon Assault Build – Skill Tree Build

Impact Arrow (1/5)

Charge Arrow (3/3)

Ankle Snare (1/3)

Charge Arrow Mastery (3/3)

Acrobatic (1/3)

Double Strafing (5/5)

Claymore Trap (1/5)

Owl’s Eye (3/3)

Multi Shot (1/3)

Improve Concentration (5/5)

Freezing Trap (1/5)

True Sight (1/5)

Ranger Mastery (1/5)

Camouflage (1/3)

Sharpshooting (1/3)

Arrow Shower (1/3)

Poison Arrow (1/5)

Camouflage Mastery (1/5)

Fear Breeze (1/5)

Wind Walk (5/5)

Arrow Vulcan (5/5)

Falcon Assault (5/5)

Here is a visual representation of the finished skill tree.

Stats Priority

With regards to Stats priority for a Ranger, you should dump the majority of your points into AGI and STR. The STR will increase your raw damages and the AGI will increase critical strike chance and dodge. The ideal build would probably be 40 STR, 40 AGI and 8 VIT.

Tips

The first build focuses on maximizing the damage from the Arrow Vulcan build path. The most important thing to be aware of is your positioning in fights. Use your multitudes of escapes at the first sign of danger because if you go down, suddenly the raid isn’t doing much damage to the boss.

The second build instead tries to shift some of your damage to burst rather than sustained damage output. Remember to use Falcon Assault whenever it is off cooldown.