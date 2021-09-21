Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Game Might Be Open-World With Multiplayer

There are a number of rumors out there already that developer Quantic Dream has been working on a new Star Wars game, rumors which have now been further validated as well as detailed.

According to a new report by Kotaku earlier today, “a separate source” has confirmed that Quantic Dream has indeed been working on a new Star Wars game for well over a year now.

Quantic Dream has made a name for itself for helming games like Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain—all driven by a strong narrative and quick time events.

The rumored Star Wars game however will apparently not follow suit, and instead feature “more traditional action gameplay, and possibly even open world and multiplayer elements.”

Detroit: Become Human was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and marked the end of a three-game exclusivity agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Quantic Dream, now free to choose a new publisher, was rumored last week to have made a deal with Disney for a Star Wars game.

Quantic Dream is not alone. There are several other developers out there working on new Star Wars projects at the time of writing. For starters, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be receiving a remake. Ubisoft has been working on its own open-world Star Wars game. Then there is the 10-year deal with publisher Electronic Arts which ends in 2023, and which will see a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order in the coming years.

Quantic Dream remains to make an official announcement but with a trail of breadcrumbs on the pathway, it does seem like a new Star Wars game from the French developer is in the making. However, with development not even past the two-year mark, expecting a gameplay reveal anytime soon would be foolish.