QuakeCon 2021 Leaks “Revitalized” Quake Reboot Project

The rumored Quake reboot project has surfaced once again and now appears to be ready for an official announcement in the coming weeks.

According to a now-edited schedule of QuakeCon 2021 from earlier today, a special digital stream (via XboxEra) will see developer MachineGames discuss a “revitalized edition” of a game with an “iconic legacy.”

The event listing has since then been edited to remove the aforementioned details, but the writing on the wall clearly hints the return of the Quake franchise.

“Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them,” was what the scheduled originally read.

“The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

A couple of months back, developers Id Software and MachineGames were strongly rumored to be working together on a Quake reboot project. The game will apparently have both single-player and multiplayer modes, as well as a new female protagonist which might see Id Software take the opportunity to treat the Ranger with as much love as it did Doomguy with the recent Doom reboot.

It should be noted that the mention of a reboot felt more close to a shift in direction for the franchise at the time instead of a remaster or remake. However, the original event listing from QuakeCon 2021 points out “additional content” which may suggest a full-blown remake with perhaps story changes to introduce the new female Ranger.

QuakeCon 2021 will be an all-digital affair owing to COVID-19. There will be livestreams for three days straight to cover everything from Quake to Fallout to Doom to Elder Scrolls Online. The event launches on August 19.