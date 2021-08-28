Hollis Hot Streak in Psychonauts 2 contains many different types of Collectibles, just like all other areas in Psychonauts 2. The collectibles are scattered all around the area, and in this Psychonauts 2 Hollis Hot Streak Collectibles Locations guide, we will list them down along with their locations.

Psychonauts 2 Hollis Hot Streak Collectibles Locations

Below we have listed down the different collectibles present in Hollis Hot Streak and where they can be found.

Emotional Baggage in Hollis Hot Streak

Purse Tag

The Purse Tag is located in the Maternity section of Hollis Hot Streak. When you enter the area, you will see the Tag, which can be collected by climbing on top of the pipe.

Dufflebag

The Dufflebag is present in the Maternity area. However, in order to collect this Dufflebag, you will need to unlock Dark Thoughts Mental Connection upgrade.

In the platform area of the Maternity section, go and use the Mental connection and then head left to collect the Duffel bag near the Dark thought.

Dufflebag Tag

The Tag for the dufflebag is also present in the Maternity section. Head to the back-room platforms and then jump to a tower of dices. Jump on one of the chips, which will take you to the Tag.

Suitcase

The Suitcase emotional baggage is found in the Cardiology ward of the Hospital. It is present on a table inside the ward.

Suitcase Tag

The Suitcase tag is located on the roof of the Hospital and can be collected very easily.

Purse

The Purse can be found in the vault area. Head into the Records room to get the Purse and completely collect the Purse Emotional Baggage.

Memory Vault in Hollis Hot Streak

Memory Vaults are like memory fragments and were also present in the original Psychonauts. The only memory vault of Hollis Hot Streak is located in the Doctor Only area. Head there and traverse the loop to collect the memory vault.

Half-A-Mind in Hollis Hot Streak

Half-a-Mind #1

This Half-a-Mind is located at the start of the Holliss Hot Streak area in the classroom area. You can get to it using your Mental Connection.

Half-a-Mind #2

This Half-a-Mind is also present in the same room as the first. It can be found on the ground floor of the classroom area.

Half-a-Mind #3

To find this Half-a-Mind, head to the Back room platform of the Maternity Section. The half-a-mind will be on a floating sofa, and you will have to levitate to reach it.

Half-a-Mind #4

This Half-a-Mind is in the Cardiology section. Head to its back room and keep moving ahead until you reach some chips and dice platform. The Half-a-Mind is on two dice on top of each other.

Nugget in Hollis Hot Streak

Nugget of Wisdom #1

This is present at the roof of the Hospital and can be collected at the start of the level.

Nugget of Wisdom #2

To find this, head to the Records section of Hollis Hot Streak. In the records room, you will see a room having a poster. Burn this poster to find the Golden Nugget.

Nugget of Wisdom #3

To obtain this, head to the Pharmacy section. However, in order to collect this, you will need to unlock Dark Thoughts Mental Connection upgrade. Use the Mental Connection and look for the Dark Thoughts around you. Follow it to reach the Nugget.

Nugget of Wisdom #4

The final Nugget is located in the Cardiology section. However, in order to obtain it, you will need Projection ability, which unlocks in the latter part of the game. When you unlock the ability, head to the Cardiology ward and use it on the doors until you find the Nugget.

Figments in Hollis Hot Streak

In Psychonauts 2, figments are like collectibles coins/rings, and in Hollis Hot Streak, there are a total of 106 Figments. We have listed them below.

Figment 1-8

The first eight figments are located on the starting platforms of Hollis Hot Streak.

Figment 9-10

In the classroom area, next to the area where you find the first Half-a-Mind.

Figment 11-19

Figment 11-19 can be found in the same vicinity where the 2nd Half-a-Mind is present.

Figment 20-22

This group of Figment is present on the roof of the Hospital, where you find the Suitcase tag.

Figment 23-24

These Figments are present near where you find the Memory Vault of Hollis Hot Streak.

Figment 25-35

These figments can be found in the Maternity section. They are in the same vicinity where you find the Purse Tag.

Figment 36-39

These Figments are present in the backroom of the Maternity ward, close to the location of the Dufflebag tag.

Figment 40-41

To find these, head to the Back room platform of the Maternity Section. They are near the area where you find the 3rd Half-A-Mind.

Figment 42-56

This group of Figments can be found when entering the Cardiology ward from the Records section.

Figment 57-67

These Figments are located in the Cardiology ward. You can find them easily near the place where you find the Suitcase.

Figment 68-104

These figments start from the chips and dice section at the back of the Cardiology ward, where you also find the last Half-a-Mind of this area.

Figment 105-106

These Figments are present in the utility room of the Cardiology ward.