Psychonauts 2 has finally arrived after it was first announced back in 2015. In Psychonauts 2, healing items will be introduced in the second quest of the main storyline. In this guide, we will explain how to heal and get Max Health in Psychonauts 2.

How to Heal and Get Max Health in Psychonauts 2

In Psychonauts 2, the health bar is called Mental Health, and it is represented by three pink health bars, which are present at the top left side. Taking damage during the missions will drain the mental health bar from each meter.

Taking a hit will drain a quarter of a health bar, meaning four consecutive damage hits taken will completely drain a mental health bar.

In order to heal in Psychonauts 2, shoot the green glowing containers which are scattered around the whole game world.

The green glowing containers will replenish a little amount of your health. So, make sure that whenever you are low on health, find and destroy these containers to heal and regain HP.

There is another method as well to heal in Psychonauts 2, which is using PSI Pops. They are health items that can be retrieved from vending machines.

You can keep PSI Pops as a backup so that when you are unable to find the green containers, you can use these to regain health bars.

How to get Max Health

In Psychonauts 2, you can increase the number of HP the Mental Health bars can store. Using Half-a-Minds, your Mental Health bar will increase by 1 brain.

Half-a-Minds are mental world collectibles that are scattered around the map in different areas. The more of these collectibles you can get your hands on, the more health you will be able to store in your HP bars.