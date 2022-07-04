PSVR 2 Reportedly Will Come With a Detachable Cable

If you have used the original PlayStation VR headset, you might have experienced its fixed cable nuisance. But with PSVR 2, it seems like this nuisance is going to be fixed.

According to PSVR 2 Without Parole Youtube channel, they can confirm that PSVR 2 will indeed feature a detachable cable. During a live stream, the Youtube also share some images that showed a sort of propriety socket where the cable should be attached. Since the port is visible, it’s safe to assume that the cable will be detachable.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has also confirmed that PSVR 2 will only include single cable connection. The other end of the cable will obviously be a C-type connection for the PS5.

For the time being, we don’t have a confirmed release date or price for PSVR 2 however, according to different reports, PlayStation VR 2 will release at the end of 2022 or early 2023 for an apparent price point of $399.

Sony has been quite active in Virtual Reality Scene. Despite a not so good response to their first headset, they continued working in the field and now, with PSVR 2, they are quite confident in capturing the market.

Naturally, Sony Interactive Entertainment isn’t the only company who have or wants to launch a Virtual Reality Headset. Valve, for instance is rumored to be working on a standalone VR headset by the name of “Deckard”. Rumor has it that the Standalone VR Headset from Valve will be wireless. As for PSVR 2, we haven’t heard about wireless functionality for Sony’s upcoming headset. A detachable cable however, is the next best thing and it’s a great news for the fans.