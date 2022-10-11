PS5 Shipments Reportedly Increased 400% YoY In US In September

It seems like the PS5 shortages are going to be improved as MST Financial analyst David Gibson revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment Shipments increased 400% YoY in the month of September.

Sony Interactive Entertainment shipments naturally mean more PlayStation 5 consoles in stock. 400% is a massive increase and Sony would be looking to make more PlayStation 5 consoles available before the launch of God of War Ragnarok’s release next month.

Since the launch of PS5 in 2020, Sony has been struggling to meet the demand due to chip shortages and shipment issues. The stocks went out in minutes and many fans were unable to get a PS5 at MSRP. Now however, it seems like things are about to change two years into the release of PlayStation 5.

Recently, fans are actually seeing PS5 consoles in stock at different retailers igniting hopes that the supply constraints and people will be able to get a PS5 by simply walking into the retail store.

Despite the shortages, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been selling quite well. There are rumors of a detachable disc drive PS5 and a PS5 pro as well so this generation of consoles is far from over.

Sony has also been focusing on reducing the weight and size of the PS5. The most recent variant of PS5 is almost 600gms lighter than the original. Not only that, Sony has also made considerable changes internally to consume lesser power.

As for the availability of PS5, despite around 400% YoY increase, Sony still expects the shortages to continue through 2024. Let’s just hope that the fans who want to play GOW Ragnarok on PS5 and haven’t got one will be able to acquire one in time.