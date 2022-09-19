Rumor – Sony Might Launch a New PS5 With Detachable Disc Drive

According to sources, Sony Interactive Entertainment could be gearing up to launch a new PlayStation 5 console with a detachable disc drive. The report comes from the famous insider, Tome Henderson via Insider-Gaming.

According to the report, Sony is expected to launch this new PS5 variant during Fiscal Year 2023, around September of 2024. While the hardware capabilities of the console are told to be the same, the new version will have a different chassis which is expected to be smaller in size. The design aesthetics of the new PS5 console however, could remain the same.

The report also reveals that the detachable disc drive would not feel ugly as it is planned to adjust seamlessly into the console. Sony is apparently also planning to sell the disc drive separately so if the original one gets busted, the replacements will be available.

It has also been reported that Sony plans to phase out the old Chassis variants slowly as the latest chassis would become more common. Recently, Sony’s Chief Hardware Architect left Sony as well so the company could be hoping to go into a new direction.

Since launch, PS5’s design has been criticized a lot for being bulky and over-sized. Sony has already started to fix this issue and a detachable disc drive PS5 could be the way to go.

Sony has been listening closely to the owner feedback and they are slowly improving their console. Changing design of your flagship console however, could be relatively difficult so addressing design issues based on the feedback could take time. Then there are rumors for PS5 Pro as well so we will have to wait and see which of these variants arrive first.

Keep in mind that all of this is a rumor for the time being however, considering the track record of Tom, it could eventually happen.