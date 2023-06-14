Xbox and People Can Fly Working on Project Maverick, New AAA Game

According to a new report, it seems like Xbox and People Can Fly Studios are working together on an upcoming Triple-A title, currently known as Project Maverick. While we don’t know much about the game, we do at least know it’s budget is between 30 and 50 million dollars.

People Can Fly is the same studio behind a number of other third and first-person shooter games, including Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment, Outriders, and Painkiller. With this sort of experience in mind, it’s likely that whatever Microsoft is having them develop or help with developing, it’s likely another shooter.

Xbox is seen as one of the premiere platforms for shooters, especially since Gears of War and Halo are two of its largest. People Can Fly has also worked with Microsoft before, as it developed Painkiller and the PC port for the original Gears of War and Gears of War Judgement.

The various documents between Microsoft and People Can Fly do give us a number of details on what the game will be. We do know that it’s based on a known IP, for instance. With People Can Fly’s previous experience in Gears of War, it’s possible we’ll be getting another side-game like Judgment.

Gears of War’s most recent entry was Gears: Tactics, a turn-based strategy game that released back in 2020. The year before, in 2019, Gears of War 5 had been released. Considering how long it’s been since Gears of War had any attention, People Can Fly has likely been asked to make another side-game for it. Though, of course, we have no official confirmation right now on what exactly this Project Maverick is.

We can likely expect People Can Fly and Microsoft to unveil something in the future, whether it’s at a future Summer of Gaming event, Gamescom, the Game Awards, or something beyond that time. For now, however, all we can do is wait and see what People Can Fly ends up putting out.