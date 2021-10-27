Smash Bros. Pro Backs Rumored Warner Bros. Platform Fighter

Following several rumors about a new Warner Bros. platform fighter in development, an unlikely source has come forward to back that rumored project.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, decorated Super Smash Bros. professional Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma teased that he has received confirmations from “multiple sources” about the rumored Warner Bros. platform fighter.

The game hence exists, at least in the eyes of Hungrybox and whatever “secret info” he received as proof. He also went ahead to claim that just as rumors suggested, the Warner Bros. platform fighter will be free to play with cross-play support on consoles. That in addition to a little new claim that all playable characters (or fighters) will have their own voice-acted lines.

Don’t ask me how I got this LOL I’ve been provided secret info for the Warner Bros fighter from multiple sources, all corroborating the same claims -Free to Play

-Cross Console play

-Voice Acting for all characters Batman and Rick Sanchez will apparently be playable. pic.twitter.com/8oL47XxdNN — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 26, 2021

Previously, VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb confirmed that the Warner Bros. platform fighter “is real” but is not being made by developer NetherRealm Studios has rumored. The game might also be titled “Multiversus” based on a trademark filed by publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment last month.

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Multiversus or whatever the game is called will have playable characters like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Tom and Jerry, Fred Flintstone, Johnny Bravo, Mad Max, Batman himself, and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

Warner Bros. is said to be taking inspiration from the Smash Bros. franchise of Nintendo for its own platform fighter. The publisher has an aim to carve out a brand new intellectual property while using the opportunity to earn a slice of the pie which Nintendo has enjoyed with its Smash Bros. games for years.