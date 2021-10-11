What’s The Price Of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition?

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition might possibly be another release to retail with an increased price tag for current-generation consoles.

While parent company Take-Two Interactive has not made any announcements at the time of writing, United Kingdom retailer Base has gone ahead to list GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for £60 and £70 on previous- and current-generation consoles respectively. The latter becoming $70 in the United States.

The pricing could be just a placeholder but may as well not be surprising since Take-Two Interactive has been one of several notable names to side with an increased $70 price tag for next-generation releases.

For instance, publisher 2K Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, was the first one to announce NBA 2K21 to cost $70 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at launch. The new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will also be sporting a $70 price tag on the new consoles.

$60 has stuck around as a standardized retail price for nearly 15 years but with development costs ballooning, publishers have reasoned that increasing retail prices of games to $70 will help keep up with renewed development costs.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has often justified the $70 price tag for the same reasons. The highly acclaimed GTA 5 had a development budget of nearly $300 million, implying that GTA 6 will have an even larger development budget in line with next-generation visuals. The $10-increment hence offering a helping hand to balance out the scales.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will bundle remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas; three classic installments in the franchise which will now be overhauled with “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will reportedly be releasing around the coming 2021 holiday season. You can safely expect the remastered bundle to cost $70 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.