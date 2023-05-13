Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations ‘Black Market Guide

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations Guide to help you find all available pieces of the Smuggler’s Dead Drops in the game in order to unlock the ‘Black Market’ Achievement/Trophy. In addition to Missing Persons and Transcribe Recordings, there is another type of collectible in the game that is Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops. Similar to other collectibles available in the game, Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops are scattered all across the Talos 1 Space Station and are relatively easy to find.

There are a total of six Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops in the game. To start collecting them, you need to pick up TranScribe: Lily Morris in the Arboretum section of the game. The first Smuggler’s Dead Drop in the game is located directly above the body of Lily Morris. You need to look for a red alarm box and hit it thrice with your wrench. This should allow you to reveal a secret safe with loads of goodies. Some of the red boxes are a little out of reach, requiring you to use your GLOO Cannon to build a step.

Finding all available Dead Drops in Prey 2017 will unlock the ‘Black Market’ Achievement/Trophy whose description reads, “You Found all the Smuggler’s Dead Drops”.

Prey 2017 revolves around Morgan Yu in the moon-orbiting space station called Talos I that houses a research into a hostile alien collective called the Typhon. Eventually, the Typhon escapes confinement and you are to escape the Talos I while dealing with the aliens using a number of weapons and abilities. The entire Talos I is an open-world to the players with progression requiring key items, codes, and other things.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations Guide

In our Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding every single piece of the dead drop in the game to unlock the ‘Black Market’ Achievement/Trophy.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops #1

Where to Find : Arboretum

After entering the area, head towards the ‘Lobby’ with two turrets at the backend. Once there, head towards the body of Lily Morris and find a red alarm box directly above it. You need to hit the red box with your wrench thrice to locate a secret safe containing a Neuromod and some ammo.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops #2

Where to Find : Fitness Center, Crew Quarters

You need to head over to the hall outside the Fitness Center to find another red alarm box. Once you have found it, use your GLOO Cannon to access it and hit it thrice using your wrench. Doing this will reveal a safe containing a Neuromod and some exotic materials.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops #3

Where to Find : Cargo Shipment Control Center

Head over to the Cargo Shipment Control Center to find the red alarm box near some white containers. Once you have found the red box, hit it thrice using your wrench in order to find a hidden safe containing a Weapon Kit fabrication license, a Neuromod, and an EMP Charge.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops #4 and #5

Where to Find : TranStar Exhibit, Talos 1 Lobby

Head over to the TranStar Exhibit in Talos 1 Lobby and find the first red alarm box near the Neuromod display. Use your GLOO Cannon to create a step and hit the red box thrice with your wrench to find a secret safe. Now cross the Lobby towards the restrooms and find another alarm bell in the hallway outside Employee Orientation.

Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops #6

Where to Find : Atrium, Hardware Labs

Head over to the Atrium in Hardware Labs and ride the Grav Shaft to the upper level to find the red alarm box near the statue of William Yu. Now use a GLOO deposit to reach the red box and hit it thrice with your wrench to find a secret safe.

This is all we have in our Prey 2017 Smuggler’s Dead Drops Locations Guide to help you unlock the ‘Black Market’ Achievement/Trophy! If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!