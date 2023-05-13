In our Prey 2017 Enemies Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about Typhon Enemies, Hostile Machines, Hostile Humans and how to defeat them in the game.

Prey 2017 Enemies

You can scan new enemies to acquire more Neuromods. Below is the complete list of all the enemy types in Prey.

Typhon

Typhon in Prey 2017 are aggressive and possess a range of powerful abilities. I recommend scanning a Typhon organism with a Psychoscope to learn more about its weaknesses, abilities, immunities, and more.

Mimic

Weak Against : GLOO, Q-Beam

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : Mimic Matter Level 1-2 and Regeneration Level 1

Since Mimics have high mobility, I recommend slowing them down with GLOO and finishing them off with a Wrench. You can also use a Recycler Charge if there are multiple Mimics in an area. If you have trouble locating a Mimic, try to throw a Typhon Lure.

Phantom

Weak Against : GLOO

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : Kinetic Blast Level 1-2

You need to use GLOO to slow down Phantoms and deal damage with Turrets and hard-hitting weapons. If you see them collapse on the ground, do not stop dealing damage. I recommend dealing with Phantoms using long-ranged attacks because they are deadly at melee range.

Etheric Phantom

Weak Against : Q-Beam

Immune to : N/A

Scannble Skills: Phantom Shift Level 1-2, Ether Resistance, and Ether Absorption

The only difference between Etheric Phantom and the normal Phantom is Etheric Phantom’s ability to use the Phantom Shift ability that allows it to create an illusion and change its position. To prevent this from happening, you need to use a Nullwave Transmitter or Psychoshock. All other strategies remain the same.

Greater Mimic

Weak Against : GLOO, Q-Beam

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : Mimic Matter Level 1, 2, 3 and Regeneration Level 1

As compared to Mimics, the Greater Mimics can transform into objects that are more complex e.g. Turrets, etc. Moreover, these have additional HP. Like Mimics, try to slow them down with GLOO and use your hard-hitting weapons to take them down.

Cystoid Nest

Weak Against : N/A

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : N/A

These are normally located on walls and in places such as G.U.T.S. I recommend dealing with them as soon as you find them and have some Anti-Rad pills to counter the radiation sickness. You can destroy the nest with any projectile-based weapon e.g. the GLOO Cannon, etc. Once you have compromised the nest, try to deal with the Cystoids before they have a chance to spread out.

Cystoid

Weak Against : N/A

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : Kinect Blast Level 1

Like mentioned earlier, Cystoids emerge from the Cystoid Nests and you need to eliminate them as soon as possible. You cannot let them get in melee-range because of their blast that deals a considerable amount of damage. In order to make this happen, you can create a wall using the GLOO Cannon. Lastly, try to use their volatile nature against them by shooting a Cystoid to trigger a chain reaction.

Weaver

Weak to: Nullwave, Psychoshock

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : Backlash Level 1, 2, 3 and Phantom Genesis Level 1-2

When it comes to dealing with Weavers, try to have an element of surprise and do not let them use the Backlash skill. In order to do this, try to approach them with a Nullwave Transmitter or a Psychoshock followed by hitting them with a Q-Beam. Once defeated, do not forget to loot the creatures for some Typhon Organs and Typhon Plasma.

Voltaic Phantom

Weak Against : EMP, Nullwave, Psychic

Immune to : Electric Stun

Scannable Skills : Electrostatic Burst Level 1, 2, 3, Electrostatic Resistance, and Electrostatic Absorption

I do not recommend charging in without a plan of attack. Before engaging a Voltaic Phantom, try to toss an EMP Charge or Nullwave Transmitter to disrupt the electric-based abilities. I do not recommend the GLOO Cannon, Disruptor Stun Gun, and Q-Beam. Try to switch to a Shotgun at close-range.

Technopath

Weak Against : Electric, Explosive, Psychic, EMP

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : Electrostatic Burst Level 1, 2, 3, Remote Manipulation Level 1, 2, 3, Machine Mind Level 1, 2, 3

These creatures deal a massive amount of damage and can control upto 2 Turrets at the same time. I recommend using Electrostatic Burst or an EMP Charge to disable the Turrets. As for the Technopath, try to toss a Psychoshock or a Nullwave Transmitter to nullify the creature’s Psi abilities.

Poltergeist

Weak Against : Fire

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : Remote Manipulation Level 1, 2, 3 and Lift Field Level 1-2

Poltergeists in Prey 2017 can throw heavy objects and deal an incredible amount of damage. They can also lift you in the air using their Lift Field ability. In order to deal with them, try to place some Turrets as they target the Turrets before anything else and use Typhon Lures – whenever possible! Lastly, you need to use the Superthermal Typhon skill.

Telepath

Weak Against : Explosive, Fire, Nullwave

Immune to : Backlash

Scannable Skills : Psychoshock Level 1, 2, 3, Kinetic Blast Level 1, 2, 3, and Mindjack Level 1, 2, 3

The first thing that you need to do is to approach a Telepath without being seen. Once there, toss a Nullwave Transmitter or Psychoshock to nullify the Psi abilities followed by using the Q-Beam or Superthermal Typhon skills. I also recommend finding and dealing with the Telepath in order to save yourself some time – spent on dealing with mind-controlled humans.

Thermal Phantom

Weak Against : Psychic

Immune to : Fire

Scannable Skills : Superthermal Level 1, 2, 3, Thermal Resistance, and Thermal Absorption

For these enemies, do not rely on melee and use GLOO to slow them down. Once they are slow, use the Kinetic Blast or Q-Beam to deal a significant amount of damage. Weapons like Silenced Pistol and Shotgun can work but are not ideal against these enemies. Moreover, do not bother with repairing Turrets repeatedly since they are practically useless against Thermal Phantoms.

Nightmare

Weak Against : Psychic

Immune to : EMP and Stun

Scannable Skills : Backlash Level 1, 2, 3, Fear Resistance, Kinetic Blast Level 1, 2, 3, and Regeneration Level 1-2

I definitely do not recommend confronting a Nightmare in a one versus one scenario. In order to deal with them, try to use Turrets, hacked Military Operators, Phantoms, etc. You need to hit them with Psychoshock or a Nullwave Transmitter followed by using the Q-Beam or Kinetic Blast. One important thing that you need to know is the “A Nightmare is Hunting You” only appears once the Nightmare has spotted you.

Coral Node

Weak Against : N/A

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : N/A

You cannot destroy these Coral Nodes so do not bother!

Apex Tendrils

Weak Against : Nullwave

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : N/A

You cannot destroy the Apex Tendrils, but you can dissipate them for a short while using your Q-Beam.

Hostile Machines

Originally created to serve humans, Operators and Turrets can attack you after corruption. Dealing with them requires a different kind of strategy.

Corrupted Operator

Weak Against : Electric, EMP, Explosive, GLOO, Melee Recycler

Immune to : Psychic, Nullwave

Scannable Skills : Machine Mind

You can use Turrets to deal some serious damage to these enemies. If you do not have Turrets nearby, you need to use electrical-based attacks against them. Once done, try to use the Disruptor Stun Gun to finish the job.

Turret

Weak Against : Electric, EMP, Explosive, Melee

Immune to : Psychic, Nullwave

Scannable Skills : N/A

You can simply hack a Turret using the Hacking Level 2 skill or destroy it with a Kinect Blast. However, you can never completely destroy Turrets. You can repair them if you have enough Spare Parts and Repairing Level 2 skill. Moreover, you can fortify a Turret to sustain more damage before going down.

Corrupted Device

Weak Against : N/A

Immune to : N/A

Scannable Skills : N/A

Corrupted Devices are devices like doors and lifts corrupted and rendered useless by a nearby Technopath. Attacking the Corrupted Devices has no effect and you must eliminate the nearby Technopath to use the Corrupted Devices.

Military Operator

Weak Against : Electric, EMP, Explosive, Melee

Immune to : Psychic, Nullwave

Scannable Skills : N/A

When dealing with Military Operators, you need to seek cover and avoid as much damage as possible. Their Q-Beam does a lot of damage so make sure to avoid it. You can easily get rid of Military Operators using the fully upgraded Disruptor Stun Gun. If not, try to use Electrostatic Burst and EMP Charges. Lastly, you can hack them using the Hacking Level 4 skill.

Humans

Humans are not always hostile but some change into one after a mind-control or following some decisions. Here is how you can deal with them.

Humans

Weak Against : GLOO, Psychic, Stun

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : N/A

You can deal with humans using the Disruptor Stun Gun or Typhon skills such as Kinetic Blast, Electrostatic Burst, Superthermal, and Psychoshock. If not, you can simply use the Mindjack to get a moment of respite.

Mind-Controlled Humans

Weak Against : GLOO, Psychic, Stun

Immune to : EMP

Scannable Skills : Psychoshock and Mindjack

In order to deal with these humans, I recommend using the Disruptor Stun Gun so that they live. You can use the Mindjack skill to take away the control of the Telepath but you must get rid of the Telepath in order to do so.