In our Prey 2017 Employees Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding every single missing person in the game to unlock ‘Missing Persons’ Achievement/Trophy.
Prey 2017 Employees Locations
During the course of the game, Morgan Yu will come across the bodies of deceased crewmembers and visitors scattered all across the Talos 1 Space Station. Finding all available missing persons in Prey 2017 will unlock the ‘Missing Persons’ Achievement/Trophy.
Neuromod Division
- Divya Naaz
- Frederick Steele
- Grete Mikkelsen | Location: Helicopter simulation controls
- Hadley Dalton
- Halden Graves
- Helen Croft
- Jiao-Long Heng | Location: Men’s Bathroom
- John Haskins
- Joshua Vanstry
- Jovan Gravilovic
- Junior Bookman | Location: Above lobby in the ceiling
- Natasha Nikova | Location: On top of security station booth
- Patricia Varma | Location: Apartment hallways
- Rich Ivers
- Robert Gage | Location: Conference Room
- Tina Snow
- Veer Singh | Location: Outside of security station
Talos 1 Lobby
You can find Harley Grainger, Maxine Ford, Richard Coveney, and Steve Folson alive in Life Support if you initiate the Showing Initiative optional objective by becoming a psychopath before Dahl arrives.
- Alice Aiken Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor
- Anna Goldcrest Location: Trauma Center
- April McGuire Location: Trauma Center – Mathias Kohl’s office
- Beth Ino
- Bianca Goodwin Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor
- Demetri Bowser
- Elias Black Location: Teleconferencing Center
- Garfield Langly – Phantom
- Harley Grainger – Tracking Bracelet
- Hendrik DeVries
- Jason Chang Location: Shuttle Bay Hallway
- Joel Weeks Location: Psychotronic Foyer
- Kelly Randolph Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor
- Laura McAvoy Location: Staircase outside of Trama Center
- Lucia Jimenez Location: Trauma Center
- Luther Glass Location: Trauma Center
- Martin Giroud Location: Woman’s Bathroom
- Maxine Ford – Tracking Bracelet
- Mishca Lavarev Location: Shuttle Bay Hallway
- Nash Underwood Location: Neuromod Division Hallway
- Octavia Figgs Location: Staff Lounge
- Randolf Hutchinson Location: Staff Lounge
- Richard Coveney – Tracking Bracelet
- Steve Folson – Tracking Bracelet
- Trevor J. Young – Mind-Controlled Location: Trauma Center
- Yuri Kimura – Phantom Location: Sales Division
Hardware Labs
- Aime Schmidt Location: Atrium – Outside of the Ballistics Lab
- Clive Lawrence – Phantom Atrium
- Conrad Birchman Location: Atrium – First floor
- Franklin Goode Location: Machine Shop – Elevated platform across from Recycler
- Gregory Kepner
- Hope Ellis Location: Reception
- Jorgen Thorstein – Phantom Jorgen Thorstein’s Office
- Lane Carpenter – Phantom Location: Beams and Waves Lab
- Lorenzo Calvino Location: Combustion Lab
- Miyu Okabe Location: Atrium – Second floor by the elevators
- Nickie Tannar Location: Reception – Second floor kitchen area
- Peter Coleman Location: Machine Shop – On top of the elevated cargo platform.
- Randall Wood Location: Demonstration Stage Maintenance Panel – Access this tunnel by going to the bottom of the viewing area and you’ll find the panel. It connects to the Atrium.
- Sean Larsen
- Thaddeus York Location: Demonstration Stage
- Titus Kromwell Location: Second floor office area
Psychotronics
- Allison Brady Location: Men’s Clean Room Preparation room
- Andrea Hudson Location: In Atrium ceiling – Access by using GLOO and thruster to get on the platform below the ceiling
- Annalise Gallegos Location: Annalise Gallegos’ Office
- Cory Richard Location: Annalise Gallegos’ Office
- Crispin Boyer – Phantom Location: Clean Room Preparation
- Demian Linn Location: Armory
- Evan Avery Location: Labs A
- Hans Kelstrup Location: Director’s Office
- Helen Barker-Combs – Phantom Location: Medical Bay
- Janos Jozsef Location: Below security station
- Kristine Lloyd Location: Material Extraction
- Mitsuo Takaji Location: Morgue – Autopsy
- Otta Lauda Location: Entryway – Below the giant Kletka device
- Rory Manion Location: Labs B
- Ruby Stone Location: Live Exam
- Sanjay Puri Location: Above Atrium on Labs B side – Access with Gloo and thruster
- Steven Mueller Location: Level 1 gravity lifts
- Sylvain Bellamy Location: Morgue
- Aaron Ingram / V-090655-13 Location: Material Extraction
- V-091755-03 Location: Morgue
- V-103155-06 Location: Morgue
- V-091855-04 Location: Morgue
- V-122255-07 Location: Morgue
- V-122854-12 Location: Live Exam
G.U.T.S.
- Alika James Location: Executive Level – Arboretum Door
- Anders Kline
- Brittany LaValley
- Edward Douglas
- Eric Berger Location: Engineering Level A
- Josh Dalton
- Kimberly Bomo Location: Transitional Level
- Laurel Davis Location: Magnetosphere Controls
- Ramon Ridley Location: Research Level
Arboretum
Depending upon your actions, you may find Alex Yu on the Talos 1 Bridge at the end of the game. Saving Rani from the Telepath in the Greenshouse will make her move to Cargo Bay and potentially to Life Support, depending on your actions.
- Alejandro Mata
- Alex Yu – Tracking Bracelet
- Carin Buckley
- Edna Burton
- Elle Gold
- Evelyn McCarthy
- Gennady Mironov
- Iris Stein
- Jenny King
- Jia Kyung-Ho Location: Level 1 Entrance
- Julien Howard
- Lawrence Baxter – Phantom
- Lily Morris
- Lizzy Colton
- Marc Sellers Location: Level 1 Entrance
- Marietta Kyrkos
- Mickey Pitt Sr. – Mind-Controlled
- Rani Chaudhary – Mind-Controlled
- Rodney S. Poole – Alive
- Thomas Tucker
- Zachary West
Crew Quarters
Nicole Hague does not appear in the Crew Quarters until you trigger ‘Locate Crew Member’ objective. To register Will Mitchellm you must take the bracelet out of the contains it spawns in.
- Abigail Foy
- Argenteno Pero – Phantom
- Bernard Griffith – Mind-Controlled
- Brandi Pester
- Bruce Cobb
- Caleb Hawethorne – Mind-Controlled
- Carlos Popinga – Mind-Controlled
- Chloe Burgess
- Chris Wade
- Clarke Raffirty
- Colette May-Shutlz
- Daisy White
- Dan Billingsly
- Daniel London – Mind-Controlled
- Danielle Sho – Tracking Bracelet
- David Branch – Mind-Controlled
- Don Davis
- Elizabeth Bay
- Emma Beatty – Mind-Controlled
- Eve Coolidge
- Franz Klinger – Mind-Controlled
- Gary Snow – Mind-Controlled
- Guy Jameson
- Harvey Clausen – Mind-Controlled
- Ike Stewart – Mind-Controlled
- Indigo Lake – Mind-Controlled
- Ivy Song – Phantom
- Jillian Quigg – Mind-Controlled
- Joseph McSorley
- Kade Mason
- Kevin Sabian
- Keira Whitman
- Lia Macy
- Lisa Larson – Mind-Controlled
- Maliah Fowles
- Mary Malinaro – Mind-Controlled
- Mathias Kohl
- Mike Turner
- Neil Warnes
- Nicole Hague – Phantom
- Oliver Benoit – Mind-Controlled
- Patricia Wang
- Phong Vu – Mind-Controlled
- Regina Sellers – Phantom
- Salman Kapoor – Mind-Controlled
- Thomas Lutz
- Vincent Schubel – Mind-Controlled
- Will Mitchell – Tracking Bracelet
Cargo Bay
Tamiko Hayashi can later shift to Life Support, Shuttle Bay depending on your actions. Sam Hertz, Kevin Hague, Alfred Rose, Austin Cool, and Tamiko Hayashi can later shift to Life Support depending your actions.
- Alfred Rose – Alive
- Ash Lasair
- Austin Cool – Alive
- Christopher Smith
- Darcy Maddox – Alive
- Dayo Lgwe
- Diane Washington
- Ekaterina Mulsaev – Alive
- Enoch Kouneva – Phantom
- Gerald Wildman
- Gus Magill
- Jessica Wiley
- Kevin Hague – Alive
- Quinten Purvis
- Riley Butler
- Sam Hertz – Alive
- Sarah Elazar – Alive
- Tamiko Hayashi – Alive
- Tana Vale
Life Support
- Alan Bianchi
- Alton Weber
- Angela Diaz
- Anong Lao
- Ari Liudnarht
- Augusto Vera
- Carol Sikes
- Cynthia Dringus
- Emily Carter
- Erica Teague
- Hank Majors
- Johnny Brungen
- Kane Rosito
- Kirk Remmer – Phantom + Tracking Bracelet
- Max Weigel-Goetz
- Pablo Meyers
- Penny Tennyson
- Price Broadway
- Raya Leiruat
- Roger Meir
- Tobias Frost
- Umi Isaka
Power Plant
Mikhaila Ilyushin will later move to Talos I Lobby, Shuttle Bay depending on your actions.
- Brenda Cabrera
- Duncan Krassikoff
- Guy Croal
- Ian Rolston
- Jean Faure
- Lan Nguyen
- Matthew Connolly
- Miguel Lopez
- Mikhaila Ilyushin – Alive
- Nicholas Stillwater
- Talia Brooks
Shuttle Bay
You can find Emmanuella DeSilva and Frank Jones in the Shuttle Bay by initiating Locate Crew Member from a Security Station.
- Anastacia Uriegas
- Blaine Cooly
- David Simmonds
- Donald “Skipper” Hail
- Drew Springer
- Eddie Voss
- Emmanuella DeSilva
- Frank Jones
- Galel Seif
- Leon Woods
- Lloyd Thompson
- Mary Stevens
- Mia Bayer
- Nils Kjaergaard
- Rodrigo Diaz
- Scott Parker
- Todd Matsuyama
- Tom “Buzz” Cooper
Talos 1 Bridge
- Bill Nixon-Greene
- Gordon Bitz
- Izumi Minami
- Jada Marks
- Matt Cothron
- Omar Bolivar
- Perry Fullbright
- Sadie Hall
- Skye Braxton
- Spencer Ogden
- Stone Blanchard
Other Missing Personnel
- Carolyn Wheeler
- Emmanuel Mendez Location: Talos 1 Exterior
- Grant Lockwood
- Hunter Hale Location: Talos 1 Exterior
- Jose Costa Location: Talos 1 Exterior – Accessible from Hardware Labs’ airlock
- Karisma Chouhan Location: Talos 1 Exterior – Accessible from Hardware Labs’ airlock
- Mariana Arias Location: Talos 1 Exterior
- Mike Devlin Location: Talos 1 Exterior