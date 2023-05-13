In our Prey 2017 Employees Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding every single missing person in the game to unlock ‘Missing Persons’ Achievement/Trophy.

Prey 2017 Employees Locations

During the course of the game, Morgan Yu will come across the bodies of deceased crewmembers and visitors scattered all across the Talos 1 Space Station. Finding all available missing persons in Prey 2017 will unlock the ‘Missing Persons’ Achievement/Trophy.

Neuromod Division

Divya Naaz

Frederick Steele

Grete Mikkelsen | Location: Helicopter simulation controls

Helicopter simulation controls Hadley Dalton

Halden Graves

Helen Croft

Jiao-Long Heng | Location: Men’s Bathroom

Men’s Bathroom John Haskins

Joshua Vanstry

Jovan Gravilovic

Junior Bookman | Location: Above lobby in the ceiling

Above lobby in the ceiling Natasha Nikova | Location: On top of security station booth

On top of security station booth Patricia Varma | Location: Apartment hallways

Apartment hallways Rich Ivers

Robert Gage | Location: Conference Room

Conference Room Tina Snow

Veer Singh | Location: Outside of security station

Talos 1 Lobby

You can find Harley Grainger, Maxine Ford, Richard Coveney, and Steve Folson alive in Life Support if you initiate the Showing Initiative optional objective by becoming a psychopath before Dahl arrives.

Alice Aiken Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor

Talos 1 Lobby ground floor Anna Goldcrest Location: Trauma Center

Trauma Center April McGuire Location: Trauma Center – Mathias Kohl’s office

Trauma Center – Mathias Kohl’s office Beth Ino

Bianca Goodwin Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor

Talos 1 Lobby ground floor Demetri Bowser

Elias Black Location: Teleconferencing Center

Teleconferencing Center Garfield Langly – Phantom

Harley Grainger – Tracking Bracelet

Hendrik DeVries

Jason Chang Location: Shuttle Bay Hallway

Shuttle Bay Hallway Joel Weeks Location: Psychotronic Foyer

Psychotronic Foyer Kelly Randolph Location: Talos 1 Lobby ground floor

Talos 1 Lobby ground floor Laura McAvoy Location: Staircase outside of Trama Center

Staircase outside of Trama Center Lucia Jimenez Location: Trauma Center

Trauma Center Luther Glass Location: Trauma Center

Trauma Center Martin Giroud Location: Woman’s Bathroom

Woman’s Bathroom Maxine Ford – Tracking Bracelet

Mishca Lavarev Location: Shuttle Bay Hallway

Shuttle Bay Hallway Nash Underwood Location: Neuromod Division Hallway

Neuromod Division Hallway Octavia Figgs Location: Staff Lounge

Staff Lounge Randolf Hutchinson Location: Staff Lounge

Staff Lounge Richard Coveney – Tracking Bracelet

Steve Folson – Tracking Bracelet

Trevor J. Young – Mind-Controlled Location: Trauma Center

Trauma Center Yuri Kimura – Phantom Location: Sales Division

Hardware Labs

Aime Schmidt Location: Atrium – Outside of the Ballistics Lab

Atrium – Outside of the Ballistics Lab Clive Lawrence – Phantom Atrium

Conrad Birchman Location: Atrium – First floor

Atrium – First floor Franklin Goode Location: Machine Shop – Elevated platform across from Recycler

Machine Shop – Elevated platform across from Recycler Gregory Kepner

Hope Ellis Location: Reception

Reception Jorgen Thorstein – Phantom Jorgen Thorstein’s Office

Lane Carpenter – Phantom Location: Beams and Waves Lab

Beams and Waves Lab Lorenzo Calvino Location: Combustion Lab

Combustion Lab Miyu Okabe Location: Atrium – Second floor by the elevators

Atrium – Second floor by the elevators Nickie Tannar Location: Reception – Second floor kitchen area

Reception – Second floor kitchen area Peter Coleman Location: Machine Shop – On top of the elevated cargo platform.

Machine Shop – On top of the elevated cargo platform. Randall Wood Location: Demonstration Stage Maintenance Panel – Access this tunnel by going to the bottom of the viewing area and you’ll find the panel. It connects to the Atrium.

Demonstration Stage Maintenance Panel – Access this tunnel by going to the bottom of the viewing area and you’ll find the panel. It connects to the Atrium. Sean Larsen

Thaddeus York Location: Demonstration Stage

Demonstration Stage Titus Kromwell Location: Second floor office area

Psychotronics

Allison Brady Location: Men’s Clean Room Preparation room

Men’s Clean Room Preparation room Andrea Hudson Location: In Atrium ceiling – Access by using GLOO and thruster to get on the platform below the ceiling

In Atrium ceiling – Access by using GLOO and thruster to get on the platform below the ceiling Annalise Gallegos Location: Annalise Gallegos’ Office

Annalise Gallegos’ Office Cory Richard Location: Annalise Gallegos’ Office

Annalise Gallegos’ Office Crispin Boyer – Phantom Location: Clean Room Preparation

Clean Room Preparation Demian Linn Location: Armory

Armory Evan Avery Location: Labs A

Labs A Hans Kelstrup Location: Director’s Office

Director’s Office Helen Barker-Combs – Phantom Location: Medical Bay

Medical Bay Janos Jozsef Location: Below security station

Below security station Kristine Lloyd Location: Material Extraction

Material Extraction Mitsuo Takaji Location: Morgue – Autopsy

Morgue – Autopsy Otta Lauda Location: Entryway – Below the giant Kletka device

Entryway – Below the giant Kletka device Rory Manion Location: Labs B

Labs B Ruby Stone Location: Live Exam

Live Exam Sanjay Puri Location: Above Atrium on Labs B side – Access with Gloo and thruster

Above Atrium on Labs B side – Access with Gloo and thruster Steven Mueller Location: Level 1 gravity lifts

Level 1 gravity lifts Sylvain Bellamy Location: Morgue

Morgue Aaron Ingram / V-090655-13 Location: Material Extraction

Material Extraction V-091755-03 Location: Morgue

Morgue V-103155-06 Location: Morgue

Morgue V-091855-04 Location: Morgue

Morgue V-122255-07 Location: Morgue

Morgue V-122854-12 Location: Live Exam

G.U.T.S.

Alika James Location: Executive Level – Arboretum Door

Executive Level – Arboretum Door Anders Kline

Brittany LaValley

Edward Douglas

Eric Berger Location: Engineering Level A

Engineering Level A Josh Dalton

Kimberly Bomo Location: Transitional Level

Transitional Level Laurel Davis Location: Magnetosphere Controls

Magnetosphere Controls Ramon Ridley Location: Research Level

Arboretum

Depending upon your actions, you may find Alex Yu on the Talos 1 Bridge at the end of the game. Saving Rani from the Telepath in the Greenshouse will make her move to Cargo Bay and potentially to Life Support, depending on your actions.

Alejandro Mata

Alex Yu – Tracking Bracelet

Carin Buckley

Edna Burton

Elle Gold

Evelyn McCarthy

Gennady Mironov

Iris Stein

Jenny King

Jia Kyung-Ho Location: Level 1 Entrance

Level 1 Entrance Julien Howard

Lawrence Baxter – Phantom

Lily Morris

Lizzy Colton

Marc Sellers Location: Level 1 Entrance

Level 1 Entrance Marietta Kyrkos

Mickey Pitt Sr. – Mind-Controlled

Rani Chaudhary – Mind-Controlled

Rodney S. Poole – Alive

Thomas Tucker

Zachary West

Crew Quarters

Nicole Hague does not appear in the Crew Quarters until you trigger ‘Locate Crew Member’ objective. To register Will Mitchellm you must take the bracelet out of the contains it spawns in.

Abigail Foy

Argenteno Pero – Phantom

Bernard Griffith – Mind-Controlled

Brandi Pester

Bruce Cobb

Caleb Hawethorne – Mind-Controlled

Carlos Popinga – Mind-Controlled

Chloe Burgess

Chris Wade

Clarke Raffirty

Colette May-Shutlz

Daisy White

Dan Billingsly

Daniel London – Mind-Controlled

Danielle Sho – Tracking Bracelet

David Branch – Mind-Controlled

Don Davis

Elizabeth Bay

Emma Beatty – Mind-Controlled

Eve Coolidge

Franz Klinger – Mind-Controlled

Gary Snow – Mind-Controlled

Guy Jameson

Harvey Clausen – Mind-Controlled

Ike Stewart – Mind-Controlled

Indigo Lake – Mind-Controlled

Ivy Song – Phantom

Jillian Quigg – Mind-Controlled

Joseph McSorley

Kade Mason

Kevin Sabian

Keira Whitman

Lia Macy

Lisa Larson – Mind-Controlled

Maliah Fowles

Mary Malinaro – Mind-Controlled

Mathias Kohl

Mike Turner

Neil Warnes

Nicole Hague – Phantom

Oliver Benoit – Mind-Controlled

Patricia Wang

Phong Vu – Mind-Controlled

Regina Sellers – Phantom

Salman Kapoor – Mind-Controlled

Thomas Lutz

Vincent Schubel – Mind-Controlled

Will Mitchell – Tracking Bracelet

Cargo Bay

Tamiko Hayashi can later shift to Life Support, Shuttle Bay depending on your actions. Sam Hertz, Kevin Hague, Alfred Rose, Austin Cool, and Tamiko Hayashi can later shift to Life Support depending your actions.

Alfred Rose – Alive

Ash Lasair

Austin Cool – Alive

Christopher Smith

Darcy Maddox – Alive

Dayo Lgwe

Diane Washington

Ekaterina Mulsaev – Alive

Enoch Kouneva – Phantom

Gerald Wildman

Gus Magill

Jessica Wiley

Kevin Hague – Alive

Quinten Purvis

Riley Butler

Sam Hertz – Alive

Sarah Elazar – Alive

Tamiko Hayashi – Alive

Tana Vale

Life Support

Alan Bianchi

Alton Weber

Angela Diaz

Anong Lao

Ari Liudnarht

Augusto Vera

Carol Sikes

Cynthia Dringus

Emily Carter

Erica Teague

Hank Majors

Johnny Brungen

Kane Rosito

Kirk Remmer – Phantom + Tracking Bracelet

Max Weigel-Goetz

Pablo Meyers

Penny Tennyson

Price Broadway

Raya Leiruat

Roger Meir

Tobias Frost

Umi Isaka

Power Plant

Mikhaila Ilyushin will later move to Talos I Lobby, Shuttle Bay depending on your actions.

Brenda Cabrera

Duncan Krassikoff

Guy Croal

Ian Rolston

Jean Faure

Lan Nguyen

Matthew Connolly

Miguel Lopez

Mikhaila Ilyushin – Alive

Nicholas Stillwater

Talia Brooks

Shuttle Bay

You can find Emmanuella DeSilva and Frank Jones in the Shuttle Bay by initiating Locate Crew Member from a Security Station.

Anastacia Uriegas

Blaine Cooly

David Simmonds

Donald “Skipper” Hail

Drew Springer

Eddie Voss

Emmanuella DeSilva

Frank Jones

Galel Seif

Leon Woods

Lloyd Thompson

Mary Stevens

Mia Bayer

Nils Kjaergaard

Rodrigo Diaz

Scott Parker

Todd Matsuyama

Tom “Buzz” Cooper

Talos 1 Bridge

Bill Nixon-Greene

Gordon Bitz

Izumi Minami

Jada Marks

Matt Cothron

Omar Bolivar

Perry Fullbright

Sadie Hall

Skye Braxton

Spencer Ogden

Stone Blanchard

Other Missing Personnel