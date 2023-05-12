Pokemon X and Y – How to Capture Mewtwo and Zygarde



Mewtwo is the bee’s knees.

I mean really, he is quite obviously the coolest Legendary around (although I have a personal preference for Entei) and for the longest time he was the strongest too. He’s been in a lot of the games, and is a fan favorite for trainers to catch.

Zygarde is another Legendary Pokemon that’s been introduced for the first time in Generation 6. It’s a Dragon/Ground Type Pokemon which is said to possess Aura Break Ability.

The Aura Break Ability can turn the effects of Aura Attacks during a battle. Both Mewtwo and Zygarde are level 70 Pokemon.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Mega Stones Locations, Super Training and Pokemon-Amie Guide.

To find both these Pokemon, you need to fight and defeat the Elite Four at least once. After that, head over to the Terminus Cave to find the two fighting each other. You can capture them both.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Let’s talk about Mewtwo first. This Mewtwo is the same one that we’ve seen in previous games, a psychic type, so you’ll have a good time using Bug, Ghost and Dark attacks on him.

If you need more precise damage, use fighting and psychic moves, which deal half damage and will enable you to get Mewtwo into the red safely.

This is not a bad fight to use your Masterball in. Either of these two Pokemon are worthy investments, and since you’re going to attempt to capture both of them, it’ll be easier if you just Masterball one, and spend the rest of your Ultraballs on the other.

Zygarde is weak to Ice, Dragon and Fairy affinity attacks. It is resistant to Fire, Poison and Rock attacks. It’s immune to electric, so you’ll have to find an alternative way to apply paralysis, probably though some bug or plant attack.

Mewtwo is one of the Pokemon in the game that can be Mega-Evolved. He requires you to upgrade your mega ring and find the Mewtonite in the Terminus Cave in order to do so. You can read our Mega Evolutions Guide for more help in that regard.