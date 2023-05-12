Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Guide – How to Evolve Poiple into Nagandel

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Guide, we will guide you on how you can evolve your Poiple into a Nagandel. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is now out and you can capture all sorts of new Pokemon added to the newest version of Pokemon game.

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Guide, we will be focusing on the Poiple and how you can evolve it in a Nagandel. We have listed all the things that you will need and where you need to go in order to evolve your Poiple into a Nagandel in this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Guide.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you can check out our Legendary Pokemon Locations Guide, TMs Locations Guide, and Ultra Beasts Locations Guide.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poiple Guide details everything that you need to know about evolving your Poiple into a Nagandel in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Evolution

Poiple is a new Pokemon added in the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poiple Guide. You can get the Poiple from the Ultra Recon Squad, as you progress in the story however, you cannot evolve it until you reach a later part of the story.

As you keep playing the story, you will reach Mount Lanakila. It is far ahead in the story so make sure you keep playing the story until you reach here.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you have access to Mount Lanakila, you need to head to the Pokemon Center located here and enter to find a woman dressed in a green suit. Before you go to her make sure you have your Poiple in your party.

Along with having Poiple in the party, you must make sure that Poiple has enough XP to level up as well. If it does not have enough XP, you need to go out and fight some Pokemon battles so that it can gain more XP.

Once you have enough XP, Poiple will be ready to evolve. Next thing you must have are Hard Scales. You can buy them from different restaurants as well as many other places throughout your journey so they will not be much hard to find if you do not have one already in your inventory.

Once you are done, head to the woman in the Pokemon Center and interact with her to remind Poiple a special move called Dragon Pulse. You will need to forget a current one in order to remind an old one to Poiple. Once you have all the things necessary for evolving Poiple, your Poiple will evolve to a Nagandel automatically.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!