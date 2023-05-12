Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial Guide – How To Complete The Trial, Totem Alolan Raticate or Totem Gumshoos

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial Guide will help you with completing the Verdant Cavern Trial that will see you defeating three Pokemon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial is the first trial of the game that players will have to complete in Verdant Cavern.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial Guide will help you step-by-step on how to complete Verdant Cavern Trial.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial is the first trial that players will face in the game. As the trial begins, players will be asked to defeat 3 Pokemon in the dens and players will not be catching any Pokemon until the trial is done.

All you have to do is go to each den of the respective Pokemon and defeat them. Also, the Pokemon will be different based on the version of the game you are playing. For Pokemon Ultra Sun, players will face Yungoos and Gumshoos and for Pokemon Ultra Moon, players will be facing Alolan Rattata and Alolan Raticate.

The first den will be to the immediate right, get there press A and start the battle and defeat the Pokemon. Then go the next den which will be up ahead. Also, pick up the Super Potion on the ground on your way the second den.

As you reach the second den, you will look around and the game will tell you that there is nothing in the den and the Pokemon you are supposed to battle has run to another den.

Make your way ahead to the next den and you will notice that there is no Pokemon there either and it has run to another den again. Now follow the path that goes through the Trial Guide and the Verdant Cavern exit.

Keep walking to the next den and the Pokemon will again run and will return to the original den. However, before you get to the den, Team Skull will try to stop you. Once you are done with them, go the den and defeat the Pokemon.

Now return to the Guide to show that you have completed the trial and now you will face either Totem Alolan Raticate or Totem Gumshoos depending on the version of the game you are playing. Once you have defeated the Totem Pokemon, you will receive Normalium Z and 10 Great Balls and your Pokemon will be healed.

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Verdant Cavern Trial Guide with tips on which Pokemon to defeat and how to complete the trial. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!