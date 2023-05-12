Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial Guide – How to Complete, Defeat Kahuna Hala, Tips

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial Guide will help you with Iki Town Grand Trial which will see you defeating Kahuna Hala. Players will encounter this trial in Iki Town and the trial will see players defeating Kahuna Hala. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial guide will help you with completing the trial.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon also read our How to Unlock Rare Pikachu Shirt and Cap, New Moves Guide, and How to Capture Legendary Necrozma.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Grand Trial guide will help you step-by-step on how to complete the trail that players will encounter in Iki.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial

In Iki Town, you go against the Fighting-Type wielding Kahuna Hala. Try to bring a couple of Flying-Type and Psychic-Type to ensure victory.

As you defeat Kahuna Hala we will grant you Fightinium Z along with a stamp of Melemele Island that will help you with level 35 Pokemon.

Kahuna Hala will also grant you a Ride Pager which will let you summon a Ride Pokemon. Furthermore, Professor Kukui gives you TM54 False Swipe.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Iki Town Grand Trial Guide with tips on which Pokemon are most effective against Kahuna Hala. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!