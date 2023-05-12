Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Brooklet Hill Trial Guide – How To Complete The Brooklet Hill Trial, Defeat Totem Araquanid

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Brooklet Hill Trial Guide will help you with the trial that will see players going to the Brooklet Hill along with their fellow Pokemon to complete the trial and at the end of the Brooklet Hill trial, players will battle against Totem Araquanid.

To start the Brooklet Hill Trial, travel to Brooklet Hill through Route 5. Go the Pokemon center and talk to Trial Captain Lana. Players will be given the ability to Surf as Lana will grant you Lapras to draw out the Totem Pokemon.

First, you have to battle with a bunch of Wishiwashi along the way to the Totem Pokemon’s Lair. Use Lapras to surf and get to the splashes in the pool defeat the Wishiwashi and then go the Lair of the Totem Pokemon from the pool to pool.

Defeat Totem Araquanid

Eventually, you will come face to face with Totem Araquanid, a level 20 Pokemon. Electric and Grass-Type Pokemon are very effective against it. Once you defeat this Totem Pokemon you will get Waterium Z and a fishing rod.

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Brooklet Hill Trial Guide with tips on how to defeat Totem Araquanid and how to complete the Brooklet Trial.