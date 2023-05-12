Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations, Evolutions, How to Catch

By Saad Rajpoot

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations guide, we will discuss everything about Wooloo starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations

Wooloo has spawns in both overworld and non-overworld so players have a random chance to run into it in patches of grass. In overworld locations, you can encounter Wooloo in normal as well as snowing weather around Motostoke Riverbank.

For non overworld spawns, you can find Wooloo with a pretty high spawn rate of around 25% in Route 4 in all kinds of weather conditions.

Wooloo Base Stats

  • Attack: 40
  • Sp. Attk: 40
  • Defense: 55
  • Sp. Def: 45
  • HP: 42
  • Speed: 48

Evolve Wooloo
Wooloo can automatically evolve into Dubwool at level 24 which increases its stats considerably. You can also catch wild Dubwool from the same areas as a Wooloo if you don’t want to go through the evolution process.

Below are the base stats for Dubwool

  • Attack: 80
  • Sp. Attk: 60
  • Defense: 100
  • Sp. Def: 90
  • HP: 72
  • Speed: 88

Wooloo Strengths and Weakenesses
Wooloo is weak against fighting-type pokemon such as Lucario, Machamp, Bewear and Gallade but extremely useful against pokemon like Dusknoir, Dhelmise and Gengar.

Wooloo Abilities
Following are the abilities of Wooloo along with their type and effect:

Ability Type Effect
Fluffy Normal Halves the damage taken from moves that make direct contact, but doubles that of Fire-type moves.
Run Away Normal Enables a sure getaway from wild Pokémon.
Bulletproof Hidden Protects the Pokémon from some ball and bomb moves.

Wooloo Moves
In this section we will discuss Wooloo’s level up moves, TM moves and TR moves which are as follows:

Level Up Moves

Lvl Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
01 Tackle Normal 40 100 35
01 Growl Normal 100 40 Lowers opponent’s Attack.
04 Defense Curl Normal 40 Raises user’s Defense.
08 Copycat Normal 20 Copies opponent’s last move.
12 Guard Split Psychic 10 Averages Defense and Special Defense with the target.
16 Double Kick Fighting 30 100 30 Hits twice in one turn.
21 Headbutt Normal 70 100 15 May cause flinching.
25 Take Down Normal 90 85 20 User receives recoil damage.
28 Guard Swap Psychic 10 User and opponent swap Defense and Special Defense.
32 Reversal Fighting 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
36 Cotton Guard Grass 10 Drastically raises user’s Defense.
40 Double-Edge Normal 120 100 15 User receives recoil damage.

TM Moves

TM Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
TM 14 Thunder Wave Electric 90 20 Paralyzes opponent.
TM21 Rest Psychic 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
TM24 Snore Normal 50 100 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
TM25 Protect Normal 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
TM 31 Attract Normal 100 15 If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
TM39 Facade Normal 70 100 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
TM57 Payback Dark 50 100 10 Power doubles if the user was attacked first.
TM 61 Guard Swap Psychic 10 User and opponent swap Defense and Special Defense.
TM76 Round Normal 60 100 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.

TR Moves

TR Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
TR 12 Agility Psychic 30 Sharply raises user’s Speed.
TR20 Substitute Normal 10 Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
TR 21 Reversal Fighting 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
TR26 Endure Normal 10 Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
TR27 Sleep Talk Normal 10 User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
TR80 Electro Ball Electric 100 10 The faster the user, the stronger the attack.
TR 86 Wild Charge Electric 90 100 15 User receives recoil damage.

