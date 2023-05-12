Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations, Evolutions, How to Catch

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations guide, we will discuss everything about Wooloo starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Wooloo Locations
Wooloo has spawns in both overworld and non-overworld so players have a random chance to run into it in patches of grass. In overworld locations, you can encounter Wooloo in normal as well as snowing weather around Motostoke Riverbank.
For non overworld spawns, you can find Wooloo with a pretty high spawn rate of around 25% in Route 4 in all kinds of weather conditions.
Wooloo Base Stats
- Attack: 40
- Sp. Attk: 40
- Defense: 55
- Sp. Def: 45
- HP: 42
- Speed: 48
Evolve Wooloo
Wooloo can automatically evolve into Dubwool at level 24 which increases its stats considerably. You can also catch wild Dubwool from the same areas as a Wooloo if you don’t want to go through the evolution process.
Below are the base stats for Dubwool
- Attack: 80
- Sp. Attk: 60
- Defense: 100
- Sp. Def: 90
- HP: 72
- Speed: 88
Wooloo Strengths and Weakenesses
Wooloo is weak against fighting-type pokemon such as Lucario, Machamp, Bewear and Gallade but extremely useful against pokemon like Dusknoir, Dhelmise and Gengar.
Wooloo Abilities
Following are the abilities of Wooloo along with their type and effect:
|Ability
|Type
|Effect
|Fluffy
|Normal
|Halves the damage taken from moves that make direct contact, but doubles that of Fire-type moves.
|Run Away
|Normal
|Enables a sure getaway from wild Pokémon.
|Bulletproof
|Hidden
|Protects the Pokémon from some ball and bomb moves.
Wooloo Moves
In this section we will discuss Wooloo’s level up moves, TM moves and TR moves which are as follows:
Level Up Moves
|Lvl
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|01
|Tackle
|Normal
|40
|100
|35
|01
|Growl
|Normal
|—
|100
|40
|Lowers opponent’s Attack.
|04
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|—
|—
|40
|Raises user’s Defense.
|08
|Copycat
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|Copies opponent’s last move.
|12
|Guard Split
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Averages Defense and Special Defense with the target.
|16
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|30
|100
|30
|Hits twice in one turn.
|21
|Headbutt
|Normal
|70
|100
|15
|May cause flinching.
|25
|Take Down
|Normal
|90
|85
|20
|User receives recoil damage.
|28
|Guard Swap
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User and opponent swap Defense and Special Defense.
|32
|Reversal
|Fighting
|—
|100
|15
|The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
|36
|Cotton Guard
|Grass
|—
|—
|10
|Drastically raises user’s Defense.
|40
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|120
|100
|15
|User receives recoil damage.
TM Moves
|TM
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|TM 14
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|—
|90
|20
|Paralyzes opponent.
|TM21
|Rest
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
|TM24
|Snore
|Normal
|50
|100
|15
|Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
|TM25
|Protect
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TM 31
|Attract
|Normal
|—
|100
|15
|If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
|TM39
|Facade
|Normal
|70
|100
|20
|Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
|TM57
|Payback
|Dark
|50
|100
|10
|Power doubles if the user was attacked first.
|TM 61
|Guard Swap
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User and opponent swap Defense and Special Defense.
|TM76
|Round
|Normal
|60
|100
|15
|Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
TR Moves
|TR
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|TR 12
|Agility
|Psychic
|—
|—
|30
|Sharply raises user’s Speed.
|TR20
|Substitute
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
|TR 21
|Reversal
|Fighting
|—
|100
|15
|The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
|TR26
|Endure
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
|TR80
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|—
|100
|10
|The faster the user, the stronger the attack.
|TR 86
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|90
|100
|15
|User receives recoil damage.