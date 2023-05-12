How to Catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this Pokémon Sword and Shield guide, we will list all the Spiritomb Locations, how to catch them in the new Crown Tundra DLC, and their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Spiritomb

Spiritomb is a Ghost and Dark Type Forbidden Pokémon that is now part of the Crown Tundra Expansion Pack.

How To Catch Spiritomb

Make sure you’re connected to Nintendo’s Online service and head down to the Southeastern part of Ballimere Lake.

You will find Tombstone in the center of the small alcove by the Lakeside Cave entrance.

Interact with the Tombstone and then go speak with 50 online players in Crown Tundra. You can talk with a player by pressing A next to them.

After you’ve spoken to about 50 of them, head back to the tombstone and you will find Spiritomb there, just waiting to be caught by you.

Base Stats

Spiritomb has the following stats in Pokémon: Sword and Shield:

HP: 50

Attack: 92

Defense: 108

Special Attack: 92

Special Defense: 108

Speed: 35

Total Points: 485

Spiritomb Abilities

Spiritomb has the following abilities in Pokémon Sword and Shield:

Pressure: By putting pressure on the opposing Pokémon, it raises their PP usage.

Infiltrator: Passes through the opposing Pokémon’s barrier, substitute, and the like and strikes.

How to Evolve Spiritomb

This Pokémon currently has no evolutions in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Spiritomb is a Ghost and Dark Type Pokémon, it is more vulnerable to attacks from Fairy Type Moves and stronger against Poison-type moves.

It is completely immune against Normal and Psychic-type moves.