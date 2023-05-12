How to Catch Registeel in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

For this Pokemon Sword and Shield guide, we will be helping you with information on how to Capture Registeel in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC along with its Location and Stats.

If you’re a bit confused as to where you can find this Legendary Steel Pokemon, this guide should help you with all the necessary details.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Registeel

With the release of Crown Tundra DLC, you will be able to acquire Registeel by completing its temple quest.

Registeel is a Legendary Steel-type Pokémon, that has great base stats, and catching it will not only be a great addition to your roster but will also unlock the opportunities to catch Regidraggo or Regieleki and by extension Regigigas.

How to catch Registeel

The Registeel temple is located to the south of Freezington, in the Giant’s Bed Region.

Once you come here, you’ll notice that the temple gate is locked and does not open in a usual manner. The hint “Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel” refers to the use of a whistle to awaken the giant of steel.

For this, you must have a whistle on your lead Pokemon. At the gate, you must whistle while facing the gate and it will open.

Inside, you must walk across the dots lighting them up and reaching the back of the temple where you will find a Registeel statue which you can interact with in order to awaken Registeel. You can attempt to capture it during this battle.

Base Stats

HP 80 Attack 75 Defense 150 Special Attack 75 Special Defense 150 Speed 50

Abilities

Registeel has the following abilities in Pokémon Sword and Shield:

Clear Body (Normal): Puts on a protective shield that prevent other Pokemon from lowering Registeel’s stats.

Light Metal (Hidden): This moves halves the weight of the using Pokémon.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Being a Steel-type Pokemon, Registeel is weak to Fire, Ground and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will stand strong against Rock, Dragon, Fairy and Normal-type Pokemon.