Pokemon Sword and Shield Oranguru Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Oranguru is a Normal/Psychic-type pokemon, exclusive to Pokemon Sword. It does not appear in Pokemon Shield. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Oranguru Locations will tell you how to catch this Pokemon and evolve it after it is in your party.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Oranguru Locations

Oranguru can be found in the Glimwood Tangle in Pokemon Sword. It is just south of Ballonlea. The pokemon here do not appear visually and can only be found by random encounters on the tall grass. It can otherwise be found in Max Raid Battles, Bridge Fields, East Lakes Axewell, Motostroke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness.

The Pokemon Index states about Oranguru “With the wave of its Fan, made from leaves and its own fur, Oranguru skillfully gives instructions to other pokemon. It knows the forest inside and out. If it comes across a wounded pokemon, Oranguru will gather medicinal herbs to treat it.”

Since Oranguru is a Normal/Psychic pokemon, beware of using moves its weak against or you might end up killing it with a single shot.

Oranguru does not have any other forms, meaning it does not have an evolutionary chain and no matter how much you try, you cannot evolve your Oranguru.

Oranguru Abilities

Inner Focus: Protects the pokemon from flinching. It does not prevent flinching from Focus Punch.

Telepathy: Pokemon anticipates an ally’s attacks and dodges. Prevents damage from ally attacks in double and triple-team battles.

The hidden ability of Oranguru is Symbiosis, which allows him to hand the item currently held in his hands to an ally if they use theirs or loses theirs.

Oranguru Strengths and Weaknesses

Oranguru is weak against Dark and Bug-type pokemon and strong against Psychic-type pokemon.

This makes Oranguru weak against Pokemon like Tyranitar, Umbreon and Golisopod but particularly strong and effective against Gardevoir, Espeon and Claydol.

Oranguru Stats