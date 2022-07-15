Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Pokemon Moves Guide

All the competitive players around the world are thinking about making the best team possible. In order to make the best team possible it is necessary to make the choice of best Pokemon, items, abilities, and more if one wishes to win every battle they walk into. Another very important thing is to consider Moves. Great moves can be the reason that you win a battle very easily and in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Poke Moves guide we will be discussing what moves are best to use in Pokemon Sword and shield along with their description and their location. We have classified them based on attack type.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Pokemon Moves
Physical Damage
Following are the best moves for physical damage:
Giga Impact
Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)
Effect: 150 Base Power (Allows you to skip the subsequent turn.)
Solar Blade
Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)
Effect: 125 Base Power (Uses up two turns to fire, with one turn being in Harsh Sunlight.)
Rock Slide
Location: Route 9 (Requires Surf Upgrade – South West)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Deals damage to all enemies, with a 30% chance to flinch.)
Brick Break
Location: Route 8 (Left of the North Exit)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Destroys barriers such as Light Screen and Reflect.)
Bounce
Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)
Effect: 85 Base Power (Makes your Pokemon invincible for the first turn, then deals damage in the second turn; with a chance to paralyze the target.)
U-Turn
Location: Glimwood Tangle (Left Side)
Effect: 70 Base Power (Damages an opponent and then switches out with another Pokemon in your team.)
Razor Shell
Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to decrease the Defense of the opponent.)
Phantom Force
Location: Slumbering Weald (Far North near exit to Shrine)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Makes your Pokemon invincible for the first turn, then deals damage in the second turn. This move strikes through Protect.)
Smart Strike
Location: Route 8 (West Side)
Effect: 70 Base Power (This move has a 100% chance to land.)
Breaking Swipe
Location: Hammerlocke (Defeat Gym Leader)
Effect: 60 Base Power (Attacks all opponents and also decreases their Attack.)
Leech Life
Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)
Effect: 80 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to regenerate HP equal to 50% of the damage they deal with this attack.)
Blaze Kick
Location: Random Drop (Fire Max Raids)
Effect: 85 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance and chance to burn.)
Leaf Blade
Location: Random Drop (Grass Max Raids)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance.)
Close Combat
Location: Random Drop (Fighting Max Raids)
Effect:120 Base Power (Decreases the Defense and Special Defense of the user.)
Gunk Shot
Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)
Effect: 120 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to inflict Poison on the opponent.)
Stone Edge
Location: Random Drop (Rock Max Raids)
Effect: 100 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance.)
Special Damage Moves
Following are best moves for special damage:
Hyper Beam
Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)
Effect: 150 Base Power (Allows you to skip the subsequent turn.)
Solar Beam
Location: Turffield (River on the right — requires Surf Upgrade)
Effect: 120 Base Power (Uses up two turns to fire, with one turn being in Harsh Sunlight.)
Giga Drain
Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to regenerate HP equal to 50% of the damage they deal with this attack.)
Weather Ball
Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center Shop)
Effect: 50 Base Power (Increases Power to 100 and switches type depending on the weather. Fire – Sunny, Water – Rain, Ice -Hail, Rock – Sandstorm.)
Hex
Location: Ballonlea (Second House)
Effect: 65 Base Power (If the opponent is afflicted with Freeze, Burn, Paralysis, Poison or Sleep, this move increases Power to 130.)
Volt Switch
Location: Wild Area (20,000 Points in Rotom Rally)
Effect: 70 Base Power (Damages an opponent and then switches out with another Pokemon in your team.)
Mystical Fire
Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Decreases Special Attack damage of the opponent.)
Air Slash
Location: Wild Area (Axew’s Eye)
Effect: 75 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to flinch the target.)
Overheat
Location: Random Drop (Fire Max Raids)
Effect: 130 Base Power (Heavily decreases Special Attack of the user.)
Muddy Water
Location: Random Drop (Water Max Raids)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Deals damage to all enemies but also has a chance to decrease user’s accuracy.)
Dark Pulse
Location: Random Drop (Dark Max Raids)
Effect: 80 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to flinch the target.)
Bug Buzz
Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Has a chance to decrease the Special Defense of the opponent.)
Earth Power
Location: Random Drop (Ground Max Raids)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Has a chance to decrease the Special Defense of the opponent.)
Sludge Wave
Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)
Effect: 95 Base Power (Damage all opponents and has a chance to inflict Poison.)
Electro Ball
Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)
Effect: Base Power based on speed difference (Damage of this move scales directly with the difference in the user’s and opponent’s speed. The slower the opponent is than the user, the more damage it deals to them.)
Scald
Location: Random Drop (Water Max Raids)
Effect: 80 Base Power (Has a chance to inflict Burn on the opponent.)
Pollen Puff
Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)
Effect: 90 Base Power (Damages opponents and restores HP of teammates.)
Non-Damaging
Following are the best non-damaging moves:
Thunder Wave
Location: Wild Area (Rotom Rally)
Effect: Inflicts Paralysis on the opponent.
Light Screen
Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)
Effect: Spawns a barrier that decreases damage from the opponent’s Special attacks by 50%.
Reflect
Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)
Effect: Spawns a barrier that decreases damage from the opponent’s Physical Attacks by 50%.
Protect
Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)
Effect: Completely negates all incoming damage and debuffs for one turn and decreases damage from a Dynamax’d attack to 25%.
Weather Generators
Location: Hammerlocke (Western Pokemon Center)
Effect: Spawns Harsh Sunlight, Hail, Rain or a Sandstorm for 2-5 turns.
Will-O-Wisp
Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)
Effect: Inflicts Burn on the opponent.
Trick Room
Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)
Effect: For the next 5 turns, the slower Pokemon move first and the faster Pokemon move after.
Grassy Terrain
Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)
Effect: Increases damage from Grass-type attacks by 50% and restores HP of Pokemon touching grass by 1/16th of their max HP each turn (for 5 turns).
Misty Terrain
Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)
Effect: Decreases damage from Dragon-type attacks by 50% and nullifies all status conditions for the next 5 turns.
Electric Terrain
Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)
Effect: Increases damage from Electric-type attacks by 50% and stops Pokemon from falling asleep for the next 5 turns.
Psychic Terrain
Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)
Effect: Increases damage from Psychic-type attacks by 50% and stops moves with Priority from functioning for the next 5 turns.
Swords Dance
Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)
Effect: Heavily increase the Attack of the user.
Substitute
Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)
Effect: Spawns a decoy at the cost of 25% of the user’s HP. The HP of the decoy is equal to HP used up to spawn it.
Spikes
Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)
Effect: Spawns layers of Spikes which damage Pokemon when they enter the battlefield. 1 layer takes off 12.5% HP, 2 layers = 16.67% HP, 3 layers = 25%.
Baton Pass
Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)
Effect: Switches the user out with another Pokemon from the team. Any stat boosts the user had are passed onto the new Pokemon.
Taunt
Location: Random Drop (Dark Max Raids)
Effect: Forces the opponent to only be able to use attack moves for the next 3 turns.
Trick
Location: Random Drop (Psychic Max Raids)
Effect: Held items are switches out with those of the opponent Pokemon.
Toxic Spikes
Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)
Effect: Spawns layers of Toxic Spikes which poison Pokemon when they enter the battlefield. 1 layer = Poison, 2 layers = Toxic
Stealth Rock
Location: Random Drop (Rock Max Raids)
Effect: Damages opponent Pokemon as soon as they enter the battlefield. Damage depends upon type weaknesses (1x = 12.5%, 2x = 25%, 4x = 50%)