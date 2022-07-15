Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Pokemon Moves Guide

All the competitive players around the world are thinking about making the best team possible. In order to make the best team possible it is necessary to make the choice of best Pokemon, items, abilities, and more if one wishes to win every battle they walk into. Another very important thing is to consider Moves. Great moves can be the reason that you win a battle very easily and in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Poke Moves guide we will be discussing what moves are best to use in Pokemon Sword and shield along with their description and their location. We have classified them based on attack type.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Best Pokemon Moves

Physical Damage

Following are the best moves for physical damage:

Giga Impact

Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)

Effect: 150 Base Power (Allows you to skip the subsequent turn.)

Solar Blade

Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)

Effect: 125 Base Power (Uses up two turns to fire, with one turn being in Harsh Sunlight.)

Rock Slide

Location: Route 9 (Requires Surf Upgrade – South West)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Deals damage to all enemies, with a 30% chance to flinch.)

Brick Break

Location: Route 8 (Left of the North Exit)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Destroys barriers such as Light Screen and Reflect.)

Bounce

Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)

Effect: 85 Base Power (Makes your Pokemon invincible for the first turn, then deals damage in the second turn; with a chance to paralyze the target.)

U-Turn

Location: Glimwood Tangle (Left Side)

Effect: 70 Base Power (Damages an opponent and then switches out with another Pokemon in your team.)

Razor Shell

Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to decrease the Defense of the opponent.)

Phantom Force

Location: Slumbering Weald (Far North near exit to Shrine)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Makes your Pokemon invincible for the first turn, then deals damage in the second turn. This move strikes through Protect.)

Smart Strike

Location: Route 8 (West Side)

Effect: 70 Base Power (This move has a 100% chance to land.)

Breaking Swipe

Location: Hammerlocke (Defeat Gym Leader)

Effect: 60 Base Power (Attacks all opponents and also decreases their Attack.)

Leech Life

Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)

Effect: 80 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to regenerate HP equal to 50% of the damage they deal with this attack.)

Blaze Kick

Location: Random Drop (Fire Max Raids)

Effect: 85 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance and chance to burn.)

Leaf Blade

Location: Random Drop (Grass Max Raids)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance.)

Close Combat

Location: Random Drop (Fighting Max Raids)

Effect:120 Base Power (Decreases the Defense and Special Defense of the user.)

Gunk Shot

Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)

Effect: 120 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to inflict Poison on the opponent.)

Stone Edge

Location: Random Drop (Rock Max Raids)

Effect: 100 Base Power (Increases critical hit chance.)

Special Damage Moves

Following are best moves for special damage:

Hyper Beam

Location: Wyndon (Pokemon Center Mart)

Effect: 150 Base Power (Allows you to skip the subsequent turn.)

Solar Beam

Location: Turffield (River on the right — requires Surf Upgrade)

Effect: 120 Base Power (Uses up two turns to fire, with one turn being in Harsh Sunlight.)

Giga Drain

Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Allows your Pokemon to regenerate HP equal to 50% of the damage they deal with this attack.)

Weather Ball

Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center Shop)

Effect: 50 Base Power (Increases Power to 100 and switches type depending on the weather. Fire – Sunny, Water – Rain, Ice -Hail, Rock – Sandstorm.)

Hex

Location: Ballonlea (Second House)

Effect: 65 Base Power (If the opponent is afflicted with Freeze, Burn, Paralysis, Poison or Sleep, this move increases Power to 130.)

Volt Switch

Location: Wild Area (20,000 Points in Rotom Rally)

Effect: 70 Base Power (Damages an opponent and then switches out with another Pokemon in your team.)

Mystical Fire

Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Decreases Special Attack damage of the opponent.)

Air Slash

Location: Wild Area (Axew’s Eye)

Effect: 75 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to flinch the target.)

Overheat

Location: Random Drop (Fire Max Raids)

Effect: 130 Base Power (Heavily decreases Special Attack of the user.)

Muddy Water

Location: Random Drop (Water Max Raids)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Deals damage to all enemies but also has a chance to decrease user’s accuracy.)

Dark Pulse

Location: Random Drop (Dark Max Raids)

Effect: 80 Base Power (Gives your Pokemon a chance to flinch the target.)

Bug Buzz

Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Has a chance to decrease the Special Defense of the opponent.)

Earth Power

Location: Random Drop (Ground Max Raids)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Has a chance to decrease the Special Defense of the opponent.)

Sludge Wave

Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)

Effect: 95 Base Power (Damage all opponents and has a chance to inflict Poison.)

Electro Ball

Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)

Effect: Base Power based on speed difference (Damage of this move scales directly with the difference in the user’s and opponent’s speed. The slower the opponent is than the user, the more damage it deals to them.)

Scald

Location: Random Drop (Water Max Raids)

Effect: 80 Base Power (Has a chance to inflict Burn on the opponent.)

Pollen Puff

Location: Random Drop (Bug Max Raids)

Effect: 90 Base Power (Damages opponents and restores HP of teammates.)

Non-Damaging

Following are the best non-damaging moves:

Thunder Wave

Location: Wild Area (Rotom Rally)

Effect: Inflicts Paralysis on the opponent.

Light Screen

Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)

Effect: Spawns a barrier that decreases damage from the opponent’s Special attacks by 50%.

Reflect

Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)

Effect: Spawns a barrier that decreases damage from the opponent’s Physical Attacks by 50%.

Protect

Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)

Effect: Completely negates all incoming damage and debuffs for one turn and decreases damage from a Dynamax’d attack to 25%.

Weather Generators

Location: Hammerlocke (Western Pokemon Center)

Effect: Spawns Harsh Sunlight, Hail, Rain or a Sandstorm for 2-5 turns.

Will-O-Wisp

Location: Motostoke (Pokemon Center)

Effect: Inflicts Burn on the opponent.

Trick Room

Location: Battle Tower (TM Shop)

Effect: For the next 5 turns, the slower Pokemon move first and the faster Pokemon move after.

Grassy Terrain

Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)

Effect: Increases damage from Grass-type attacks by 50% and restores HP of Pokemon touching grass by 1/16th of their max HP each turn (for 5 turns).

Misty Terrain

Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)

Effect: Decreases damage from Dragon-type attacks by 50% and nullifies all status conditions for the next 5 turns.

Electric Terrain

Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)

Effect: Increases damage from Electric-type attacks by 50% and stops Pokemon from falling asleep for the next 5 turns.

Psychic Terrain

Location: Hammerlocke (Eastern Pokemon Center)

Effect: Increases damage from Psychic-type attacks by 50% and stops moves with Priority from functioning for the next 5 turns.

Swords Dance

Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)

Effect: Heavily increase the Attack of the user.

Substitute

Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)

Effect: Spawns a decoy at the cost of 25% of the user’s HP. The HP of the decoy is equal to HP used up to spawn it.

Spikes

Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)

Effect: Spawns layers of Spikes which damage Pokemon when they enter the battlefield. 1 layer takes off 12.5% HP, 2 layers = 16.67% HP, 3 layers = 25%.

Baton Pass

Location: Random Drop (Normal Max Raids)

Effect: Switches the user out with another Pokemon from the team. Any stat boosts the user had are passed onto the new Pokemon.

Taunt

Location: Random Drop (Dark Max Raids)

Effect: Forces the opponent to only be able to use attack moves for the next 3 turns.

Trick

Location: Random Drop (Psychic Max Raids)

Effect: Held items are switches out with those of the opponent Pokemon.

Toxic Spikes

Location: Random Drop (Poison Max Raids)

Effect: Spawns layers of Toxic Spikes which poison Pokemon when they enter the battlefield. 1 layer = Poison, 2 layers = Toxic

Stealth Rock

Location: Random Drop (Rock Max Raids)

Effect: Damages opponent Pokemon as soon as they enter the battlefield. Damage depends upon type weaknesses (1x = 12.5%, 2x = 25%, 4x = 50%)