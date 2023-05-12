How To Catch Tarountula In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Tarountula is a String Ball Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. In terms of versatility, the thread it produces is as strong as a wire.

You will encounter many of these along the way. In this guide, we will teach you how to catch a Tarountula in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Tarountula location in Pokemon SV

Finding a Tarountula is easy as you will encounter many of them on the Poco Path. These are bug-shaped creatures and can be seen as white balls of threads.

You can find them wandering around in the open ground and sometimes hanging on the trees as well. For the ones hanging on the trees, you simply need to go to them and press ZR button to hit the Tarountula. You can also use your aim by tapping the ZL button.

Once you come across them you have to initiate a Pokémon battle with them in order to catch the Tarountula. After you defeat the Tarountula with your Pokémon simply press the ZR button to throw a Poke ball to capture it. Your Poke ball will blink thrice and after that, you will have successfully captured a Tarantula.

You can look it up in your Pokédex after you the Tarountula, and you will also receive a message regarding its successful registration. Furthermore, you can also use him as your Pokémon during battles.

Tarountula evolution

Tarountula usually evolves at Level 15. There are no conditions required for them to evolve so they transform into Spidops. Once they evolve, you will receive a successful transformation message and their data will be added to your Pokédex.

Tarountula’s main ability is quite similar to its hidden ability. It cannot be put to sleep. It also has the ability to do increased damage to a new Pokemon that was just placed in the battle to replace another.

In its Spidop form, you can use abilities like Counter alongside Circle Throw to benefit your chances of winning in a Pokémon duel.

Tarountula and Spidops Stats: