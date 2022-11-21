How To Catch Stonjourner In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Stonjourner is a brand new rock-type Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. It has no known evolutions but its base stats alone are enough to make life difficult for your opponents during battles.

Stonjourner has commendable defense stats. You are recommended to center your team around it as a tank.

Something important to note is that Stonjourner is exclusive to the Scarlet version of the game. Hence, the only way Violet players will be able to get a Stonjourner is if they are willing to trade.

The following guide will help you find and catch Stonejourner in Pokemon SV.

Stonjourner location in Pokemon SV

Stonjourner has one spawn location inside the entire map, in the Asado Desert. To enter the desert, you must go to the western part of Paldea and head out of Cascarrafa city using the Northern exit.

Stonjourner spawns at levels 20-25 and is a rare spawn. Repeatedly check the desert area for spawn and fast-travel back to the Northern exit if you fail to find one and try once more.

Stonjourner is a tough catch since its defensive stat is really high. It is best to use Bug or Freeze as they can withstand its attack and lower their HP to the red portion.

Water Pokémon can one-hit Stonjourner so it’s best to avoid using them. Bring plenty of Great balls and a tanky Pokémon to take hits, this will make it easier to capture them.

The following are its base stats: