How To Catch Squawkabilly In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Squawkabilly is another addition to the family of newly introduced Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although it doesn’t have any evolutions, it can still be a classy inductee to your collection.

The following guide will make it easier for you to know in which areas to find Squawkabilly in Pokemon SV.

Squawkabilly location in Pokemon SV

Squawkabilly despite being a Wild Pokemon doesn’t necessarily like to roam around with its other Wild buddies and instead likes to visit one of the most populated places on the map.

Squawkabilly has multiple forms in Pokemon SV and each form can randomly be found in the eastern side of the map, mostly near the city area across Paldea. Secondarily, it can be found in the western part of the Academy.

However, the most common places where you can find a Green, Blue, White, and Yellow Squawkabilly are Artazon, East Province, South Province, Levincia, and Zapapico.

Out of all the locations mentioned, the best places for the highest Squawkabilly spawn rate in Pokemon SV are at East Province (Area 3) and South Province (Area 3). These places possess the highest number of Squawkabilly out of any other location.

Upon visiting areas like the South Province, head up the hill to find these birds resting near the grass area. When approached, this Pokemon will use its Guts/Sheer Force abilities depending on what Color Plumage it possesses.

Being a Flying/Normal type pokemon in Pokemon SV, Squawkabilly is vulnerable towards Ice, Rock and Electric and will show weakness towards these types of Pokemon.

Therefore, once engaged in a battle with this bird, make sure to use Pokemon that it is weak against, which will help you catch it once it dozes off.

Below we have listed the stats of Squawkabilly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: