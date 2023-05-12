How To Catch Scream Tail In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Scream Tails is the harmless-looking cutest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. This Pokémon is of the fairy, and psychic category, which tells that Scream Tail has no evolutions and is in the Undiscovered Egg Group, which is also the egg group for Flutter Mane.

Scream Tails appear at the end of the game when all the tasks are fulfilled. But locating and catching Scream Tails is not easy. Hence, we have prepared a guide for you to find and catch it.

Scream Tail location in Pokemon SV

When it comes to Paradox Pokemon like Great Tusk, Scream Tail is actually pretty easy to find. The reason is that Scream Tails are roaming almost everywhere within Area Zero. You can easily find plenty of them in the surrounding areas, particularly near the Zero Gate near the research facility.

Once you have reached the top level, you will see Scream Tails everywhere in Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. You will see them in West Province – in all three areas, The Great Crater of Paldea also in all three areas, and the Asado Desert.

How to catch a Scream Tail

In the sense of catching Scream Tails, they always put up a fight. Their level is always above 60, and you can use Quick Ball to catch them after lowering their power.

Go near them and challenge them to a battle; from there, it will be easy to throw your Pokéball and catch them.

They have amazing abilities like Protosynthesis that boost their health. They have an amazing attack of Body Slam, Hyper Voice, and Boomburst that can seriously damage the opponent.

Let’s look at some of the stats below and how Scream Tails can improve our game points.