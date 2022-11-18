Pokemon SV Primeape Evolution

Primeape is the evolution of Mankey in Pokemon SV. It is a Fighting type Pokemon that you evolve into an Annihilape. We will cover complete details and tips on how to evolve Primeape into an Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Primeape into an Annihilape is a simple process. To staring the evolution process, all you have to do is evolve Mankey into a Primeape.

You can also catch Primeape directly if you want to start the evolution. Now once you get a Primeape, what you have to do is increase its level to 35.

After it gets to level 35, it will learn a new ability called Rage Fist. You will need to use this ability to evolve Primeape into an Annihilape.

To complete the evolution, you must use the Rage Fist ability 20 times on any Pokemon. You have to use that attack 20 times. It doesn’t matter if the attack affects the Pokemon or not. We recommend you find Lechonk and hit it with the Rage Fist ability 20 times. Lechonk is immune to this, so you can use it 20 times quickly and evolve the Primeape into Annihilape.