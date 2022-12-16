Best Place To Find Pineco In Pokemon SV

Pineco is already the evolved form of Venomoth in Pokemon SV. Being a Bug Type Pokemon, it is evident that Pokemon like Pineco are tiny in stature.

Even though they’re small, Pineco is still very effective and can help you get through some intense battles.

If you’re facing trouble locating this Pokemon, then don’t worry. This guide will give you a complete walkthrough of finding Pineco in Pokemon SV.

How to get Pineco in Pokemon SV

As we mentioned earlier, Pineco is the evolved form of Venomoth. Pineco can further be evolved to Forretress in Pokemon SV, making it the final form of Venomoth.

Now, if you want to find Pineco in Pokemon SV, you won’t have much to worry about. You can find Pineco in multiple locations across the map. Pineco is mostly found in Forest and wood areas. Below is the list of regions in which you easily find Pineco.

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

Head to the forests of all the regions we have mentioned above. You’ll be able to find Pineco easily. However, sometimes it can be difficult for you to locate it because of its size. It is mostly on top of the trees, where it gets tough to spot.

So, when looking for Pineco on the trees, look closely. You can also hit random trees using some Pokemon to make Pineco fall.

Pineco stats

When you’ve successfully found Pineco, you must learn about the abilities and stats of this Pokemon. This can help you understand the Pokemon’s potential. Moreover, it can help you maximize Pineco’s ability and potential and evolve it quickly. Below we have mentioned all the base stats of Pineco in Pokemon SV.