Where To Buy Mints In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Mints are a great way to train your Pokemon in Pokemon SV. You can also breed your Pokemon with the help of mints. Mints can be helpful before any Pokemon battle as they can help you train your Pokemon just like bottle caps. If you are trying to figure out where to buy mints from in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allow us to help out.

How to buy mints in Pokemon SV

Mints are an expensive item in Pokemon SV. Before buying Mints, make sure you have enough budget so that you can spend your money wisely. As the name suggests, these Nature Mints can alter the nature of a Pokemon, making it more receptive to further training.

To buy Mints in Pokemon SV, you must have at least 20,000 Pokedollars per mint. This means that you will pretty much be in the endgame of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet before you can even consider splurging on mints.

Nature Mints can be bought from Chansey Supply in Paldea. To be eligible for buying Mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must have at least 6 gym badges. Without six gym badges, you won’t be eligible for buying Mints in the game.

Once you have six gym badges, head to any Chansey Supply shop in Paldea and buy any amount of Nature Mints you want.

Chansey Supply Shops in Paldea can be easily located. These shops are in multiple locations. Below is a list of locations in which Chansey Supply Shops are located:

Mesagoza

Cascarrafa

Levincia

Montenevera

If you can’t afford Nature Mints in Pokemon SV, there is another way to acquire this luxury item. Mints can also be found in random drops in the wild so make sure to loot everything you see and you will find mints of various types.

Nature mint types

We have combined a list of all the various types of Mints you can buy as well as their effects. Once again all these mints are purchased from Chansey Supply stores from one of the four cities mentioned above

Lonely Mints

Effects: Using Lonely Mint Increases Attack gain but slows down Defense gain when leveled up.

Adamant Mints

Effects: Using Adamant Mint Increases Attack gain but slows down Special Attack gain when leveled up.

Brave Mints

Effects: Using Brave Mints will increase attack gain, but it will also slow down speed.

Bold Mints

Effects: Using Bold Mint Increases defense gain but slows down attack gain when leveled up.

Impish Mints

Effects: Using Impish Mint Increases defense gain but slows down special attack gain when leveled up.

Lax Mints

Effects: Using Lax Mint Increases defense gain but slows down special Defense gain when leveled up.

Relaxed Mints

Effects: Using Relaxed Mint Increases defense gain but slows down speed gain when leveled up.

Modest Mints

Effects: Using Modest Mint Increases Special Attack gain but slows down attack gain when leveled up.

Mild Mints

Effects: Using Mild Mints Increases Special Attack gain but slows down Defense gain when leveled up.

Rash Mints

Effects: Using Rash Mint Increases Special Attack gain but slows down Special Defense gain when leveled up.

Quiet Mints

Effects: Using Quiet Mint Increases Special Attack gain but slows down Speed gain when leveled up.

Calm Mints

Effects: Using Calm Mint Increases Special Defense gain but slows down Attack gain when leveled up.

Gentle Mints

Effects: Using Gentle Mint Increases Special defense gain but slows down Defense gain when leveled up.

Careful Mints

Effects: Using Careful Mint Increases Special defense gain but slows down special attack gain when leveled up.

Sassy Mints

Effects: Using Sassy Mint Increases Special defense gain but slows down speed gain when leveled up.

Timid Mints

Effects: Using Timid Mint Increases speed gain but slows down Attack gain when leveled up.

Hasty Mints

Effects: Using Hasty Mint Increases speed gain but slows down defense gain when leveled up.

Jolly Mints

Effects: Using Jolly Mint Increases speed gain but slows down special attack gain when leveled up.

Naive Mints

Effects: Using Naive Mint Increases speed gain but slows down special defense gain when leveled up.

Serious Mints

Effects: All the stats are increased equally using Serious Mints.