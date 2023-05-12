How To Catch Koraidon In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Koraidon is a dragon and fighting type Pokémon with legendary rarity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

For reference, his Paldea Pokédex number is 399. For now, Koraidon’s evolution and egg type are not known but players will soon find out that rather he has an evolution or not.

In this guide, we will cover the method to get and catch Koraidon.

Koraidon location in Pokemon SV

Koraidon is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. You can find him once you reach close to the Poco Path Lighthouse at the beginning of a new game. There you need to follow the same steps you would use to catch any other Pokémon. You can only meet him when you are playing Pokémon Violet.

Unlike most of the other Pokémon that you will have to find in the wild, Koraidon cannot be used in battle mode initially when you unlock him. To get a battle mode for Koraidon you need to beat the game.

How to get Koraidon’s battle form

You can only get Koraidon in Battle form after beating the game. After beating the game follow the steps below to get Koraidon in Battle form in Pokémon Violet.

After beating the game, you would need to make room for Koraidon in your party.

Press the X button to access the menu and select Koraidon from the menu.

You will then get a prompt to use Koraidon in his battle form.

The following are the base stats of Kraidon in Pokemon SV.