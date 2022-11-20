How To Catch Iron Thorns In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Iron Thorns is yet another Paradon Pokemon added to the roster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It has no evolution and belongs to the undiscovered-type Egg Ground, meaning that you cannot get Iron Thorns through breeding.

The only way is to find and catch an Iron Thorn, which the following guide will walk you through.

Iron Thorns location in Pokémon SV

Iron Thorns is not a difficult Pokémon to find but you do need to note that Iron Thorns is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

You have a chance of finding it in rocky areas, specifically Cliff Zones of Area Zero in Research Stations 1, 2, and 3, as well as the Great Crater of Paldea.

Iron Thorns can be found anytime: morning, evening, and Night. You have a 15% chance of finding Iron Thorns at any time you please.

How to catch Iron Thorns

Iron Thorns follow the same rules as all other Pokémon. You can either use the Ultra Ball to capture Iron Thorns directly without any confrontation with the Pokémon.

Iron Thorns’ ability boosts Iron Thorns’ most proficient stat if you are on an Electric Terrain if Iron Thorns is holding Booster Energy.

Iron Thorns is a Rock and Electric-type Pokémon. With all that, your Iron Thorns is weak to the following Pokémon types.

Ground Type

Water Type

Grass Type

Fighting Types

If you have any of these Pokémon types, you can easily challenge Iron Thorns to a fight and defeat it to catch the Pokémon. Your chances of catching Iron Thorns after defeating it depend on the total HP remaining and how much experience you have.

Iron Thorns is resistant against the following Pokémon types:

Normal Type

Fire Type

Electric Type

Poison Type

Flying Type

Lastly, let us look at Iron Thorns’ base stats: