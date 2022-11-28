Greavard is a Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon SV with a unique evolution into Houndstone. The ghost puppy Greavard is part of the new 9th– gen additions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet having good attacking and damaging abilities.

As far as catching is concerned, this Pokemon can be found at different locations regardless of the time. If you have already caught a Greavard and are looking for its evolution, then this Pokemon SV Greavard evolution guide has all you need to know.

How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While on the surface Greavard’s evolution into Houndstone might seem like a simple one, it actually falls under the Special Evolutions category due to a small condition that is applied.

To evolve Greavard into Houndstone, it must be at least at level 30 or above. One interesting thing about this evolution is the time condition that makes it unique from other evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once you achieve level 30, you need to level up Greavard specifically at night time. This will evolve Greavard into Houndstone. To level up, you can use the XP or Rare candy.

Leveling up during the daytime will have no effect and there will be no evolution. By opening the map and observing the center icon in the top bar you can see the current time in the game.