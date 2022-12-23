How To Get Fresh Water In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have captivated the hearts of many Pokémon fans by making the games interesting and interactive. You can use a plethora of items in the game including medicine, which is counted among the most crucial of all items. In the list of medicines, “Fresh Water” is a common item that you obtain and use to heal your Pokémon.

Fresh Water can come in handy by providing you with medicinal benefits. By using this item, you can restore 30 HP of your Pokémon. In terms of Fling Damage, it carries 30 Base Power, so it is recommended that you restock it whenever you are traveling around the road.

For that purpose, we have prepared this article to assist you with locations where you can get Fresh Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Fresh Water locations

Vending Machines

Through Auctions held at Porto Marinada

Near Dalizapa Passage

Alongside a large pool on Socarrat Trail

On the South side of Casseroya Lake

By taking part in the Minigame at Snow Slope

Vending Machines

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will often come across vending machines to buy items. You can purchase Fresh Water from the blue Vending Machines for 200 Pokémon credits(₽) in Pokémon SV.

Through Auctions held at Porto Marinada

Another way of getting Fresh Water is by attending auctions that occur at the market side of Porto Marinada. In this auction, you can procure Fresh Water by winning the bidding war for it.

Keep in mind that the auctions at Porto Marinada can also be Won if you get high Raid Levels in the Tera Raid Battles.

Near Dalizapa Passage

To reach the Dalizapa Passage, you need to travel north of Zapapico. Once you reach there travel to these exact coordinates (X: 8206, Y:6977). There will be a little pool inside the passage, and from here you can get Fresh Water.

Alongside a large pool on Socarrat Trail

The Socarrat Trail is located on the northwest side of the Paldea Region. Once you reach the Socarrat Trail, you should go to these coordinates (X:4156, y:3735). Here you will see a large pool alongside the Socarrat Trail. You can obtain Fresh Water from here.

On the South side of Casseroya Lake

Once you reach Casseroya Lake, travel south to these coordinates (X:6076, Y:5745). You can easily acquire Fresh Water from this spot.

By taking part in the Minigame at Snow Slope

This is a simple way of getting Fresh Water, as you just need to take part in the mini-game known as “Powder Snow course”. The game usually takes place at the Snow Slope, so you need to travel there to play it. You can take multiple tries and each time you will be rewarded with the Fresh Water item for participating in the game.

Keep in mind that to play this mini-game there is a specific condition that requires you to clear the Glaseado’s Gym Battle as well. After you have cleared it, you can take part in the game.