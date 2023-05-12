How To Catch Flutter Mane In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced many new Pokémon, but Flutter Mane stands out. The cutest ghost Pokémon remains in the air while dogging attacks using its speed and defensive move and taking down the opponent with one special attack.

Take note that Catch Flutter is a Paradox Pokemon, meaning that it will not evolve from Misdreavus. It is also exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

To find Flutter Mane, you have to have a roadmap. This guide will help you locate and catch Flutter Mane.

Flutter Mane location in Pokemon SV

Locating this Pokémon in the game is pretty much a challenge. But once you know the area of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can locate any Pokémon you want.

Look for Flutter Mane in the Area Zero Caves, specially Research Station 4. You can also find it between Medali, ahead form West province (Area Three), and The Great Crater of Paldea.

You can find Flutter Mane near ponds and lakes at night. Zero Gate is a place with lakes and small mountains. Once it gets dark, you can find the Pokémon lurking nearby. But it would help if you reached the endgame credits to find it. Flutter Mane’s stats are mostly above 50.

How to catch Flutter Mane

It is very easy to catch Flutter Mane in Pokémon SV. You can use Ultra Ball or Quick Ball to catch it.

It’s either the above option, or you can challenge him to a battle, which will only lead to the same result. You will get Flutter Mane.

The probability of catching the Pokémon increases with your experience, and you will gain more experience at the end of the game.

Flutter Mane’s category is ghost and fairy, and its abilities include photosynthesis, which jacks up its energy in sunlight, and Guard Dog, which boosts the attack damage.

Let’s take a quick look at the stats of Flutter Mane.