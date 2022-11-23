How To Catch Fidough In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Fidough is one of these very adorable new additions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that looks like a cute little dog. If you have been wondering how to catch a Fidough for your team in Pokemon SV, allow us to present you with its location and details.

Fidough is a fairy-type Pokemon with one fairly strong evolution. The fairy-type fans can rejoice at an adorable little extra to their collection. Fidough also happens to be surprisingly easy to find. Here is where to find and catch Fidough in Pokemon SV.

Fidough location in Pokemon SV

Fidough can be found in the southern part of the map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The habitat section of Pokedex mentions that Fidough can be found near towns or cities as a random spawn however, note that it is relatively rare.

An easy location to scout in the game is the location near the lake in Los Platos where you can simply catch it like you would catch any other Pokemon. You can use any Pokeball as it has a super weak base form.

Fidough can evolve into Dachsbun which increases its base stats and makes it look more battle-hardened. Here are the stats for Fidough: