How To Get Energy Root In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Energy Root is a medicine in Pokemon SV that helps recover the HP of the Pokemon. Healing and boosters are a huge part of your journey to become a Pokemon Master, and Energy Root serves the purpose perfectly. This guide will help you learn about Energy Root and where to get it.

Pokemon SV Energy Root location

Chasney Supply shop

The easiest way to get Energy Roots is by purchasing them from Chansey Supply Shops. All Chasney Supply Shops have Energy Roots in store, and you can buy an Energy Root for 1,200 Pokedollars.

Chasney Supply shops are found in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Montenevera. Unlike some other items, Energy Roots are available from the start of the game, and you can buy them whenever you want.

Random drops

You can also get it from the sparkling items you find across the world while randomly traveling around Paldea. These sparkling items can also drop Energy roots randomly. None of these drops are guaranteed to drop Energy Roots, and it depends on your luck and the game’s algorithm.

One of the other things you need to know is that you can sell this item if you don’t need it anymore. But while selling, you will only get 300 Pokedollars for it. Other than that, there is no way to get this item in Pokemon SV. You will not get it as a reward from Tera Raid Battles.

What does Energy Root do in Pokemon SV?

Energy Root is a healing item in Pokemon SV. You can recover 120 HP of your pokemon using Energy Root, but it has drawbacks.

Using an Energy Root on your pokemon reduces your friendship level with the pokemon you used Energy Root on and also deals 30 Fling Damage on the base power.