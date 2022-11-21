How To Catch Dreepy In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Dreepy is another rare Pokemon that you will be hoping to encounter in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This dragon/ghost-type Pokemon is exclusive to the Violet version, meaning that the only way for you to get it in Scarlet is to trade. You will otherwise need to switch to Pokemon Violet.

The following guide will tell you where Dreepy is located.

Dreepy location in Pokemon SV

Refer to the map image below to get a look at the locations where Dreepy(s) spawn (yellow highlighted boxes)

Do not that Dreepy is a Violet-exclusive Pokémon, meaning that you cannot find it in the Scarlet version.

The Pokédex says that it’s a Rare Pokémon that can only be seen near water and wetlands in the Paldea region. Keeping this in mind, you must search in the specified areas and if you have any luck, you’ll find ‘em.

Some of these areas include:

South Province (Area 1, 4, and 6)

North Province (Area 1 and 2)

West Province (Area 2 and 3)

East Province (Area 3)

Glaseado Mountain

This Pokémon has a catch rate of 45 (5.9% on full HP with a Pokéball).

Dreepy evolution

Dreepy is the base form of this type of Pokémon. At level 50, it evolves into Drakloak. At level 60, it evolves into Dragapult. All three of these variations are Dragon + Ghost-type Pokémon.

Dreepy base stats