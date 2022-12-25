Best Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

With such a large catalog of Pokémon to choose from, it is not easy for anyone to pick the best one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will find various Pokémon types and their variety in nature, stats, etc., and it becomes tough to choose the best among them.

Don’t worry; this guide will provide you with a tier list of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to help you decide which Pokémon you want for your playthrough.

Pokémon SV tier list

Tier Pokemon S Tier Slaking (Normal) Miraidon (Electric, Dragon) Goodra (Dragon) Palafin Hero (Water) Iron Treads (Ground, Steel) A Tier Arcanine (Fire) Volcarona (Bug, Fire) Florges (Fairy) Gogoat (Grass) Meowscarada (Grass, Dark) B Tier Polteageist (Ghost) Mabosstiff (Dark) Beartic (Ice) Gengar (Ghost, Poison) Toxtricity (Electric, Poison) C Tier Torkoal (Fire) Rabsca (Bug, Psychic) Whiscash (Water, Ground) Magneton (Electric, Steel) Palafin (Water)

Best Pokémon

Slaking

First off, we get Slaking as the overall best Pokémon in Pokémon SV. A simple look at slaking’s stats will tell you why he is the best Pokémon, boosting the highest attack rating in all the Pokedex, 160.

Although Slaking is the laziest of all Pokémon, a Naughty natured Slaking will get a further boost in all of its stat ratings, and you will get a Pokémon that can stand against the Titans of Paldea.

Slaking’s Truant ability forces the opponent to attack only in alternate turns, allowing Slaking to stay safe while attacking without hindrance. Slaking can be found in northwestern regions of Paldea, especially around Casseroya Lake and Area Two of Northern Province.

Goodra

If you are on your way to fight a powerful opponent, your best bet is to bring Goodra with you. Where Slaking had the highest attack, Goodra features the highest Special Defense in the entire game, sitting at 150. Goodra can withstand a lot of punishment from opponents.

Goodra’s abilities allow it to boost its attack whenever Goodra is hit with a Grass-type attack, making it even more potent. Goodra’s second ability will enable Goodra to cure itself of any status ailments during rain. This includes all conditions Goodra faced during a fight or Goodra accidentally inflicted.

Goodra is not found in the world, and to get a Goodra; you need to evolve a Sliggoo into Goodra. Sliggoo is in and around Swamps and Lakes. You can go to any lake in Paldea, and you are sure to find at least one Sliggoo hanging out.

Palafin Hero

Though Palafin on its own is a weak Pokémon and doesn’t stand out, its Hero form is undoubtedly one of the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon SV. Palafin Hero also boosts the same attack power as Slaking of 160 and surpasses Slaking in its defensive capabilities.

Palafin Hero’s abilities make it immune to all Charms. Your Palafin Hero will not fall prey to Attract, Captivate, or Cute Charms. Furthermore, any gender-based move does not affect Palafin Hero.

You need to evolve Finizen into a Palafin. Winning in Co-op matches allows you to level up your Finizen into Palafin. Every time you switch to Palafin during a fight, it will activate Palafin’s Hero mode.

Arcanine

Arcanine is a Legendary Pokémon, and that says it all. Well-balanced stats allow Arcanine to do well in all fields. Arcanine is an excellent addition to any Pokémon Master’s party. Arcanine’s best nature is Lonely, where Arcanine gets an additional 10% boost for its attack while sacrificing 10% defense.

Arcanine can lower the attack or opponents by one stage using its Intimidate ability. Flash Fire ability allows Arcanine to increase its attack power whenever hit with a Fire-type move.

Arcanine is rare and can only be found in Bamboo Thickets and Rocky mountainous areas.

Volcarona

Volcarona is another well-balanced Pokémon. High Specia Attack and Special Defense help Volcarona stand out. Valcarona’s lowest stat is its attack stat which sits at 60. So using Volcarona only for its Special Attacks and tanking Special Attacks is a viable strategy.

Volcarona’s abilities allow it to have a 30% more chance to burn the Pokémon with Fire attacks and increase the power of its Bug-type moves when Volcarona’s health is less than 1/3rd of its total HP.

Volcarona is hard to find in the grass patches around the Great Crater of Paldea. You will probably need to send many search-mission for finding a Volcarona.