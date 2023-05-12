Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Terastallizing Guide

One of the new additions to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to Terastallize your Pokémon. This mechanism can be used to temporarily buff up your Pokémon’s stats.

Since this is a newer mechanism, getting a hold of its concept is quite confusing. Therefore, in this guide, we will be learning everything there is to know about Terastallizing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Terastallize in Pokémon SV

Terastallizing a Pokémon increases its STAB moves by a huge margin. Unfortunately, though, you cannot use this technique right off the bat. You will have to progress through the story a considerable bit before you can unlock this ability – specifically reaching the Naranja Academy.

Once you’ve entered the gate, head up the stairs to the entrance of the school. Here, you will be met by a couple of Team Star grunts which you will have to battle. Your first battle will begin shortly after which, Nemona will give you a Tera Orb.

This Tera Orb is the main thing that allows you to Terastallize your Pokémon. You will then have to battle another one of the Team Star Grunts. At this time, you will be shown how to Terastallize your Pokémon using the Tera Orb.

This is a simple task. All you have to do is place your cursor over the Terastallize option to the left of your Pokémon’s attacks and Press A, as shown in the image below.

Another way you can simply do this is by pressing the R key.

This option will also show you and allow you to select the perfect one for your current Pokémon’s Terastallization. This will be shown by an animation, after which that particular attack will become very effective.

Moreover, you will also be shown a couple of tips about Terastallization on the screen. Perhaps the most important one to consider in this would be that you need to charge your Tera Orb at a Pokémon Center by sleeping or healing up every time you use it.

Keeping this in mind, you should be wise about choosing when and which Pokémon to Terastallize before a battle.