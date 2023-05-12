Pokemon Quest Starter Pokemon Guide – How To Get New Pokemon

Starting out in a new Pokemon game is always a fun prospect as you get the opportunity to decide which Pokemon will be your first one. If you are unable to choose for one reason or the other, then fear not as this Pokemon Quest Starter Pokemon Guide is here to help.

Our Pokemon Quest Starter Pokemon Guide will tell you the impact that your starter Pokemon has. After that, it will mention how to get your hands on new Pokemon and get that elusive Pikachu for your collection if you did not get it as a Starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Quest Starter Pokemon

To state it simply, it will not matter much which Pokemon is your first and it should be down to personal preference more than anything should. You will have the option of Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Eevee, and Pikachu.

You will be facing off against normal type Pokemon at first and will already have a few more Pokemon in your arsenal by the time you face off against Pokemon of other types.

Let’s go ahead and see how you can catch more Pokemon and how to get Pikachu in your party after you have selected a different Pokemon at the beginning.

How to Get New Pokemon

Since there are no poke-balls in the game and you will need to use cooking if you plan to catch Pokemon. You can cook different meals using the cooking pot in your base camp.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will need a few ingredients and the cooked meals will attract Pokemon of different types depending on what they are. For a more detailed explanation of cooking, check out our Pokemon Quest Cooking Guide.

In order to get Pikachu, you need to cook meals with yellow colored ingredients. Whenever you have finished cooking a meal, go back to your base to see if you managed to get Pikachu on your team.

This is by no means a method that will work for sure, but it will definitely increase the chances of you getting the Pokemon that you desire onto your team.

That is all we have for our Pokemon Quest Starter Pokemon Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!