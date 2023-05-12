Pokemon Quest PokeMart Guide – Decorations, Member Service, eShop Purchases

In this Pokemon Quest PokeMart Guide, we will guide you on the in-game shop called the PokeMart in the new Pokemon title for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices Pokemon Quest. We have detailed what type of things are available to you for purchase as well as how you can purchase these in-game items.

Our Pokemon Quest PokeMart Guide will be focusing on the in-game store PokeMart and how you can benefit from it by purchasing different items.

Pokemon Quest PokeMart

Recently Nintendo surprised the Pokemon fans by announcing three new Pokemon games and for the first time ever, a Pokemon game will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch console. If you are planning to play it on mobile, the game will be released in late June.

Every Pokemon ever made had an in-game store, which allowed you to purchase different items that helped you during your journey and made it easier.

Pokemon Quest is no different and comes with its own store called PokeMart. At this store, you can spend the in-game currency called PM Tickets and purchase different things that help you on your journey.

Since the game is free to play as well so it has different in-app purchases that can make your game easier to play when bought. If you do not like grinding in the game, you can spend real-world money as well to purchase different packs, which come with different bonuses making your game easier.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Below we have detailed all the different types of items and packs that you can purchase in PokeMart:

Decorations

In Pokemon Quest, you will have your own campsite where your Pokemon will rest and do other activities, which you will normally perform in a safe zone.

This campsite can be decorated according to your will and you can purchase the required decorations from the Decoration Shop in the PokeMart.

You will trade these decorative items using the PM Tickets and then use them to decorate your campsite to make it feel more homely. Here you also get the option of increasing your storage for more Pokemon and items.

Member Service

This section of the PokeMart deals with all the different services that you would need from the game. This section is very important because it will give you 50 PM Tickets after every 22 hours free of cost.

Since you require PM Tickets for certain actions relating to game progression as well so this free supply of PM Tickets make sure that your progress in the main story is not affected by any means.

You can also purchase different packs, which come with a PM Ticket boost. With that boost, your PM Ticket supply for every 22 hours can reach up to 160 PM Tickets after every 22 hours. We recommend that you must check this section after every 22 hours and collect your free PM Tickets.

eShop Purchases

Since the game is free to play, it is natural that the game comes with some packs that cost you real world money and give you a major gameplay advantage. PokeMart has the eShop Purchases section where different packs are listed.

You will have to dish out real-world money for these boost packs but they actually give you quite a good amount of bonuses so if you are a fan of the game, buying one of these packs should be no problem for you. We have detailed all packs below and also mentioned how much they cost.

Expedition Pack – Grants the following bonuses. Costs $4.99 Number of dishes you can cook at the same time +1 PM Tickets you receive as a service for members +20 3Maximum battery charges +1 Bonus A: Level 1 Nidoran with a special move Bonus B: Level 1 Nidoran with a special move Bonus C: PM Tickets +100

– Grants the following bonuses. Costs $4.99 Great Expedition Pack : Grants following bonuses. Costs $9.99 Number of dishes you can cook at the same time +1 PM Tickets you receive as a service for members +30 Maximum battery charges +1 Chances of attracting multiple Pokemon with your cooking ×2 Bonus A: Level 1 Lapras with a special move Bonus B: PM Tickets +100

: Grants following bonuses. Costs $9.99 Ultra Expedition Pack : Grants following bonuses. Costs $17.99 Number of dishes you can cook at the same time +1 PM Tickets you receive as a service for members +40 Maximum battery charges +1 Drop size of all ingredients ×2 5. Exp. from expeditions ×2 Bonus A: Level 1 Snorlax with a special move Bonus B: PM Tickets +100

: Grants following bonuses. Costs $17.99 Expedition 3-Pack Bundle : Contains the following items. Costs $29.99 Expedition Pack 2. Super Expedition Pack 3. Ultra Expedition Pack Bonus A: Level 1 Nidoran with a special move Bonus B: Level 1 Nidoran with a special move Bonus C: Level 1 Lapras with a special move (Icy Wind) Bonus D: Level 1 Snorlax with a special move (Play Rough, Giga Impact) Bonus PM Tickets +300

: Contains the following items. Costs $29.99 Scattershot Stone : Contains 1 Scattershot Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

: Contains 1 Scattershot Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99. Broadburst Stone : Contains 1 Broadburst Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

: Contains 1 Broadburst Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99. Whack-Whack Stone : Contains 1 Whack-Whack Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

: Contains 1 Whack-Whack Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99. Wait Less Stone : Contains 1 Wait Less Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

: Contains 1 Wait Less Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99. Stay Strong Stone : Contains 1 Stay Strong Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

: Contains 1 Stay Strong Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99. Sharing Stone : Contains 1 Sharing Stone and 100 bonus PM tickets. Costs $2.99.

This concludes our Pokemon Quest PokeMart Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!